Northwoods League baseball: Great Plains edges Great Lakes in All-Star Game

WISCONSIN RAPIDS − The Great Plains All-Stars extended an early lead and held on to defeat the Great Lakes All-Stars 4-2 in the Northwoods League All-Star Game on Tuesday at Witter Field.

The La Crosse Loggers' two All-Star representatives − outfielder Landon Wallace and left-handed pitcher Chase Chatman − both appeared off the bench for the Great Plains division team in the win.

Wallace, who will play at West Virginia University next year after two seasons at University of Nevada-Reno, entered the game in the the top of the fifth inning as a pinch-hitter and played the final five innings in left field. Wallace made a putout in the eighth inning and was 0-2 at the plate.

Chatman pitched a perfect inning in the bottom of the fifth for the Great Plains, striking out two batters and inducing a flyout. The Florida SouthWestern State College product was one of only two pitchers to record multiple strikeouts in the game.

Charlie Condon of the St. Cloud Rox put the Great Plains All-Stars on the scoreboard with a home run in the second inning. The Great Plains added two more runs in the fifth, and Condon made it 4-0 in the sixth with his second homer of the game.

The Great Lakes team cut the deficit in half in the bottom of the seventh on a two run double from Jacob Igawa of the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters. But the Great Plains pitching staff finished off the victory, as ten pitchers combined to hold the Great Lakes offense to only six hits.

After an off day on Wednesday, the Loggers will continue their quest for a second-half championship in the Great Plains East division on Thursday when they visit the Eau Claire Express for the first of a two-game series. First pitch at Carson Park is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.