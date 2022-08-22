 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Qatar detains workers protesting late pay before World Cup

  • Updated
  • 0
Qatar

FILE - Branding is displayed near the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center, in Doha, Qatar, March 31, 2022. Qatar recently arrested at least 60 workers who protested going months without pay and deported some of them, an advocacy group said, just three months before Doha hosts the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The move comes as Qatar faces intense international scrutiny over its labor practices ahead of the tournament. The workers' protest on Aug. 14 — and Qatar's reaction to it — could further fuel the concern.

 Darko Bandic - staff, AP

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Qatar recently arrested at least 60 foreign workers who protested going months without pay and deported some of them, an advocacy group said, just three months before Doha hosts the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The move comes as Qatar faces intense international scrutiny over its labor practices ahead of the tournament. Like other Gulf Arab nations, Qatar heavily relies on foreign labor. The workers' protest a week ago — and Qatar's reaction to it — could further fuel the concern.

The head of a labor consultancy investigating the incident said the detentions cast new doubt on Qatar's pledges to improve the treatment of workers. “Is this really the reality coming out?" asked Mustafa Qadri, executive director of the group, Equidem Research.

In a statement to The Associated Press on Sunday night, Qatar's government acknowledged that “a number of protesters were detained for breaching public safety laws.” It declined to offer any information about the arrests or any deportations.

People are also reading…

Video footage posted online showed some 60 workers angry about their salaries protesting on Aug. 14 outside of the Doha offices of Al Bandary International Group, a conglomerate that includes construction, real estate, hotels, food service and other ventures. Some of those demonstrating hadn't received their salaries for as many as seven months, Equidem said.

The protesters blocked an intersection on Doha’s C Ring Road in front of the Al Shoumoukh Tower. The footage matched known details of the street, including it having several massive portraits of Qatar’s ruling emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, looking down on passers-by.

Al Bandary International Group, which is privately owned, did not respond to requests for comment and a telephone number registered in its name did not connect on multiple attempts to call it.

The Qatari government acknowledged that the firm hadn't paid salaries and that its Labor Ministry would pay “all delayed salaries and benefits” to those affected.

“The company was already under investigation by the authorities for nonpayment of wages before the incident, and now further action is being taken after a deadline to settle outstanding salary payments was missed,” the government said.

Qadri said police later arrested the protesters and held them in a detention center where some described being in a stifling heat without air conditioning. Doha's temperature this week reached around 41 degrees Celsius (105.8 degrees Fahrenheit).

Qadri described police telling those held that if they can strike in hot weather, they can sleep without air conditioning.

One detained worker who called Equidem from the detention center described seeing as many as 300 of his colleagues there from Bangladesh, Egypt, India, Nepal and the Philippines. He said some had been paid salaries after the protest while others hadn't. His comments could not be corroborated.

Qatar, like other Gulf Arab nations, has in the past deported demonstrating foreign workers, and tied residency visas to employment. The right to form unions remains tightly controlled and available only to Qataris, as is the country's limited right to assembly, according to the Washington-based advocacy group Freedom House.

Qatar, a small, energy-rich nation on the Arabian Peninsula, is home to the state-funded Al Jazeera satellite news network. However, expression in the country remains tightly controlled. Last year, Qatar detained and later deported a Kenyan security guard who wrote and spoke publicly about the woes of the country's migrant labor force.

Since FIFA awarded the tournament to Qatar in 2010, the country has taken some steps to overhaul the country's employment practices. That includes eliminating its so-called kafala employment system, which tied workers to their employers, who had say over whether they could leave their jobs or even the country.

Qatar also has adopted a minimum monthly wage of 1,000 Qatari riyals ($275) for workers and required food and housing allowances for employees not receiving that directly from their employers.

Activists like Qadri have called on Doha to do more, particularly when it comes to ensuring workers receive their salaries on time and are protected from abusive employers.

“Have we all been duped by Qatar over the last several years?" Qadri asked, suggesting that recent reforms might have been “a cover” for authorities allowing prevailing labor practices to continue.

The World Cup will start this November in Qatar.

Associated Press writer Jon Gambrell in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, contributed to this report.

Follow Malak Harb on Twitter at www.twitter.com/malakharb.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Nottingham Forest seals 16th transfer by signing Gibbs-White

Nottingham Forest seals 16th transfer by signing Gibbs-White

Nottingham Forest has made its 16th signing of this transfer window after Morgan Gibbs-White joined from Wolverhampton for a reported fee of $29.65 million. That would be a club record for Forest. Forest has had to bulk up its squad for life back in the top division after spending 23 years in the lower leagues and having a number of players only on loan last season. The two-time European champions have opened the season with a loss to Newcastle and a win over West Ham. Among their other signings are former Manchester United players Jesse Lingard and Dean Henderson.

Newcastle serves warning by giving City big fright in EPL

Newcastle serves warning by giving City big fright in EPL

Manchester City came from 3-1 behind to draw 3-3 with Newcastle in a Premier League thriller. Few opponents have given City the kind of battering Newcastle dished out in the first half to lead 2-1 through goals by Miguel Almiron and Callum Wilson. Kieran Trippier curled in a free kick for 3-1 only for goals by Erling Haaland and Bernardo Silva to tie the game. Both teams remained unbeaten after three games as City dropped points for the first time this season. Chelsea fell to a surprising 3-0 loss at Leeds and Brighton beat West Ham 2-0 away in the other two games.

Ex-big leaguer Bill Lee, 75, collapses at exhibition game

Former Boston Red Sox star Bill Lee collapsed in the bullpen while warming up for a Savannah Bananas exhibition game Friday night, but the 75-year-old pitcher walked off the field with assistance. In an email to The Associated Press, team president Jared Orton said Lee was able to leave the stadium with medical attention and was taken to a hospital. Lee is a member of the Red Sox Hall of Fame and fondly nicknamed “Spaceman." Lee has pitched for the Bananas, a popular pro team known for its bright yellow uniforms and entertaining antics on and off the field.

Mendy's error prompts Chelsea collapse in 3-0 loss at Leeds

Mendy's error prompts Chelsea collapse in 3-0 loss at Leeds

A bad error by goalkeeper Edouard Mendy prompted a collapse by Chelsea in a 3-0 loss at Leeds featuring a first Premier League goal by American winger Brenden Aaronson. The late sending-off of center back Kalidou Koulibaly completed a miserable afternoon at a lively Elland Road for Chelsea which fell to a first loss of the season. For the first goal Aaronson applied pressure on Mendy after the Senegal international received a back pass in the 33rd minute. Mendy took a slightly heavy touch and tried to go around Aaronson, who dispossessed him and walked the ball into the net to make it 1-0. Rodrigo and Jack Harrison also scored.

MATCHDAY: Man United, Liverpool meet in heavyweight EPL game

MATCHDAY: Man United, Liverpool meet in heavyweight EPL game

Manchester United hosts Liverpool for what is historically the biggest game in English soccer. For this particular fixture there’s a catch. Both teams currently sit in the bottom six of the Premier League which is a massive surprise even if it is very early in the season. United has lost both of its games including a humiliating 4-0 defeat against Brentford. Liverpool has drawn against both Fulham and Crystal Palace. Injury-hit Juventus visits Sampdoria in one of two Serie A games on Monday. In Spain Elche hosts promoted Almería and Getafe visits Girona.

Di María shines as Juventus tops Sassuolo; Napoli wins 5-2

Di María shines as Juventus tops Sassuolo; Napoli wins 5-2

Ángel Di María enjoyed a fantastic debut for Juventus with a goal and an assist in a 3-0 win over Sassuolo in their Serie A opener. Dušan Vlahović scored his team's third and also won and converted a penalty. The 34-year-old Di María’s impressive performance will only heighten the concern after he walked off injured in the 66th minute. New Napoli signing Khvicha Kvaratskhelia also had a great debut with a goal and an assist in a 5-2 win at Hellas Verona.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Wisconsin volleyball coach Kelly Sheffield discusses how players performed in scrimmage

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News