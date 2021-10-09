100 days in, Chris McIntosh discusses goals for his tenure as Badgers athletic director, beer sales and baseball

Friday marks 100 days of Chris McIntosh's tenure as University of Wisconsin athletic director, and it has been as eventful a time as expected given the forecast for change around college athletics.

McIntosh's July 1 start date coincided with the beginning of the name, image and likeness era for NCAA athletes. Conference realignment moved to the front burner before the month was over, with Texas and Oklahoma accepting invitations to leave the Big 12 for the Southeastern Conference.

The Big Ten, Pac-12 and Atlantic Coast Conference entered into an informal alliance based around avoiding moves toward pay-for-play in major college sports in August.

"This is a historically dynamic period of time in college athletics," McIntosh said. "So that makes a transition different than a conventional transition."

Most of it was expected based on years of build-up to major changes. Some of what has kept McIntosh's attention wasn't planned. The continued evolution of precautions around the COVID-19 pandemic have kept UW administrators on their toes.

McIntosh sat down in his conference room overlooking Camp Randall Stadium this week to answer questions about what he hopes his tenure will be remembered for, whether Badgers fans ever will be able to buy beer at games and what it would take to have baseball return to campus. Highlights from that conversation, edited for length and clarity, follow.

Whoever was going to get this job was going to be in a pretty long shadow from predecessor Barry Alvarez and Pat Richter before him. How do you carve your own niche in terms of what's important to you for running this athletic department? Or is that even important to you?

It's not important to me, to use your words, to carve my own niche for the sake of carving my own niche. My job is to lead our organization, our department into the future so that it prospers. And I've said from the start, in my mind this isn't about maintaining, it's about growing and getting better. And I really think that's important. Because if we're not leaning in and if we're not trying to evolve and we're not trying to get better then inevitably we will fall behind.

Many people talk about, "Oh, you have big shoes to fill." I don't view it that way at all. There have been situations if I point back to my days here as a student-athlete, any offensive lineman that comes through here has big shoes to fill. There's been a lot of success by people that have preceded them. But at the same time you have to be your own person. You have to focus on those things that make us best as individuals and, thereby, contribute to in that case the team, in this case the organization. And that's all I can do: Focus on being the best leader I can be and doing the best I can for this institution.

And I'm not doing this for sake of what's my own legacy in this. Our organization is heading into really dynamic times in the landscape. It's a historic period. My job is to make sure we all prosper in that.

Is there something you want your time here to be known for? This is something that we're talking about whenever the next transition is. What would you like to be said about how you led this athletic department?

I would like to think that over the course of time, we could take an organization that was running very well and transition it into an organization that created opportunity in these times, opportunity that was unforeseen at the moment. And that translates to opportunity for our student-athletes in a way that it could exist down the road that may not be imaginable today.

This is a bit more reflective of the period of time we're in right now. But if Wisconsin can play a role in influencing the direction of college athletics and preserving what I think we all believe to be important — that is, education — as front and center in this, and we can be as or more successful competitively down the road, I think that would be a big win for us.

I don't believe that those two things are mutually exclusive. I believe that you can have a world-class institution that delivers high-quality education and attracts young people that are in it for that. That can coexist with highly successful competitive programs.

Have you had any chance to ask Barry Alvarez for advice when issues arise or just in general?

Barry and I talk a few times a week. And obviously we're very close. And his work now with the Big Ten formalizes a working relationship, so to speak. It's certainly different — much, much different. But I will get his perspective on many of the things that are happening.

I will say this: He has been really respectful in terms of giving his advice. I think there's this misconception — and it's happened for a long time in different ways — that Barry is just too forthright in his expressing his opinion and that's not been my experience.

It's kind of a given to me, but it's worth stating explicitly: It is a huge resource for us and for our department to have somebody like Barry who's got over three decades of perspective here at this institution on the other end of the phone. To not take advantage of that I think would be a mistake.

You've always struck me as someone who likes to be proactive and looking into the future. That seems difficult with what's on the table in college sports and what's not known yet about it. How do you do that?

There is so much change and so much uncertainty right now. It does make it difficult to look down the road and to try to anticipate where we're going. In many ways it feels very much like it did — certainly a different comparison — but when we were navigating the challenges that came along with COVID. You've got to be really careful about making predictions on how things will develop. And so it feels similar to that in terms of developing a strategy or a plan. There are so many unknowns.

I think one of our strengths and what we have spent a lot of time working on is knowing implicitly who we are and what's important to us. And we've spent a lot of time talking as a staff, with our coaches and with our student-athletes about what's important to us here, what do we value here. And that will guide us through this uncertainty. But front and center for us is education, the lifetime value of a degree along with competing at a championship level. Those two things, again, I don't believe are mutually exclusive and they're the linchpin of who we are and what we believe.

Certainly there's change. I don't know that there's one aspect of college athletics that's not being debated, just generally speaking. But those two, education at the forefront, for us answers a lot of questions in terms of where we're going to go and how we're going to compete and how we're going to attract talented student-athletes here.

UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank has been a proponent of the traditional approach to college athletics, minimal changes maybe. Has that always been your viewpoint on things too or have you adjusted since you've been working in the athletic department, what you think college athletics should be and to be in lockstep with what the chancellor thinks?

I guess what I don't want people to think is that we or I am resistant to change. Because I do believe change is inevitable and it's due. So I don't want people to think that we're clinging to the way things have always been or even worse that we're just putting our head in the sand.

What I'm saying though is that the change that we could allow ourselves to bring about here at Wisconsin or that we can advocate for in college athletics needs to be aligned with those values that we think are important, education at the center. I don't want to speak for the chancellor, but I think she's in a similar spot during these times as well.

If Wisconsin can be a leader in that push, that would put you as the leader of this department in a position where you could have a pretty big mouthpiece. How comfortable are you with being someone who could be at the front of a movement or in leading some change in college athletics?

I'm very comfortable advocating for what I think college athletics should stand for. And to the extent that we are positioned in a way that can be a leader in the landscape of college athletics, likely that would be alongside our Big Ten peers. And there's a lot of strength in that group and alignment on values in that group. Then that would be a privilege to be able to do that.

You were deputy here for four years. What do you want your deputy to be to you as you go out and hire that person and what are you looking forward to taking off your plate from these first three-plus months when that person comes on board?

Given all the change that's taking place, it's clear that I need to lean into that. I need to spend a lot of time working on the direction of our program. And as such, I need a person or persons to help manage the day-to-day operation. We've got an incredible staff with a lot of experience on it. But having come from that role myself, there are a lot of day-to-day decisions that someone in that position can help with and free up some capacity for the athletic director to work on some of these bigger issues. This is really trying to find the resource for me that I was to Barry.

Do you ever see a point where a fan in the general seating here at Camp Randall, at the Kohl Center will be able to buy beer? There are now more Big Ten schools that do sell beer to general public seating than don't.

I think there are eight football venues in the Big Ten (selling beer). And that number has grown pretty rapidly over the last few years; it's clearly a trend. I think that's an issue that we have paid attention to and I know campus leadership has paid attention to. There's been some interesting data around that, though the data is difficult. It's not necessarily apples to apples. That makes it difficult to discern from one school to another.

I'll stop short of making a prediction, but I will say that that is certainly a trend that's not lost on us and that we're keeping a close eye on.

Do you ever see a point where baseball will be a topic of conversation here as having a chance to return? (It was cut for budget reasons in 1991.) Or what would it take for baseball to have a chance to come back here?

At this moment in time, I would tell you this: Since the start of COVID and as we emerged from that and as we head into all the change we've been talking about, our priority right now is to focus on maximizing the opportunity, both in terms of participation and the student-athlete opportunity for the 23 sports we have.

I won't make predictions about what on the other side of all this change we could look like. But right now our priority is to do the best by the student-athletes we have and the programs we have.

The realities are that some schools are cutting sports and finances are difficult. But I know that's also a topic that isn't going away. I'm sure you've heard from people who are passionate about that and want at least to know, what can we do? If we give this amount of money, could we make it happen?

I can empathize. It's difficult for me to imagine what it would feel like for a letterwinner of any sport, what it feels like for them to have their sport discontinued. I know that that feeling doesn't go away even after 30 years. I feel for the letterwinners that went through that and continue to wrestle with that. And so it's not lost on me.

I do hear about it quite consistently. But at the same time, given the moment in time that we're living in right now, I don't think it's the right time to expand our roster of sports at this moment in time. That said, that'll be reevaluated as we go on.

