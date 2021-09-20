AP Top 25 Reality Check: No. 1 rarely slips after ranked win

The teams that started the season ranked in the top four all won Saturday, none in particularly impressive fashion.

The result Sunday was Oklahoma, Clemson and Ohio State all dropped in The Associated Press college football poll for the second time this season. The fourth-ranked Sooners slipped one spot. The ninth-ranked Tigers fell three. The No. 10 Buckeyes dropped one.

The exception among the powerhouses was No. 1 Alabama. Not particularly surprising. Alabama was tested for the first time this season, but still beat No. 11 Florida on the road.

Beating a ranked team rarely costs No. 1 the top spot. The top-ranked team in the AP poll, which dates back to 1936, has been dropped after a victory 76 times. Only eight of those involved No. 1 beating a ranked team, and the last time it happened was 38 years ago.

Penn State fans likely remember when the top-ranked Nittany Lions beat No. 21 Ohio State 63-14 on Oct. 29, 1994, and dropped to No. 2 in the poll behind Nebraska, which was No, 3 when it beat then-No. 2 Colorado 24-7.

Georgia is currently No. 2 behind the Crimson Tide and gained no ground this week.

Is there a case for the Bulldogs to be No. 1? Sure.