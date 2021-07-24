Badgers football team over 85% vaccinated from COVID

A collection of the most interesting quotes and thoughts from Badgers players and coaches during spring practices.

INDIANAPOLIS — The University of Wisconsin football team is over 85% vaccinated from COVID-19, according to coach Paul Chryst.

Speaking with local reporters Friday at the Big Ten Conference football media days, Chryst said there was an instant surge of vaccination among his players once shots were available, and their total has climbed over 85% over the summer.

“We have something now that we didn’t have (last year),” Chryst said. “We’re part of something bigger, which is the university and how their approach is going to be and then we’ll be in line with it.

“I think you’re seeing it now in the NFL. There’s a benefit to having it from just the logistics of all the day-to-day and the week-to-week will be. I think our guys get that, too.”

Chryst wasn’t sure of the exact vaccination rate of his players, but knew it was over 85%.

NFL guidelines are more lax for teams above the 85% threshold, but neither college football nor the Big Ten have universal protocols for teams above or below certain vaccination rates.