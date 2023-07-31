The La Crosse Loggers continued their run as the hottest team in the Northwoods League with a 6-2 victory over the Mankato MoonDogs on Sunday.

The Loggers (20-4 second half, 33-25 overall) won their fifth straight game and for the eight time in nine games by pulling away from Mankato with a three-run top of the sixth inning in Mankato, Minn.

La Crosse owns a 2½-game lead on second-place Waterloo (18-7) in the Great Plains East Division. The winner of the second-half standings meets Eau Claire in the postseason.

First baseman Matthew Piotrowski went 4 for 5 to lead on offense had 13 hits. Left fielder Ben Zeigler-Namoa and second baseman Ty Chapman each drove in two runs for La Crosse, which has hit the All-Star break and doesn’t play again until hosting St. Cloud at Copeland Park on Thursday.

The Loggers used two hits, two walks, a hit batter and a wild pitch to pull away from a 2-2 tie in the sixth. Zeigler-Namoa delivered a two-out, two-run single, and Aidan Sweatt made it 5-2 when he scored on a wild pitch.

Chapman was 3 for 3 in raising his batting average to .313, and Zeigler-Namoa went 2 for 3 to raise his to .333. Zeigler-Namoa also drove in his 31st and 32nd runs of the season.

Piotrowski hit his 11th double, and Sweatt stole his 10th base for the Loggers, who received a good pitching start from Dan Merkel (2-0) and relief performance from Carter Foss.

Merkel allowed nine hits and walked a batter while striking out two, but that only led to two earned runs over seven innings. Foss pitched two scoreless to close ut the victory.

SATURDAY

Loggers 7, MoonDogs 5 (11)

La Crosse had to go extra innings for its fourth straight victory, but Jonathan Lane and Jackson Cobb came through with run-scoring hits in the 11th inning as it held off Mankato in front of 1,880 people.

The Loggers forced extra innings with a run in the top of the eighth, and the teams exchanged runs in the 10th before Lane and Cobb made the difference.

A two-out error off the bat of third baseman Ty Chapman put runners at the corners with courtesy runner Ben Zeigler-Namoa moving to third.

Lane, who played in right field, followed with a single to center field to give La Crosse a lead. Cobb then reached on an infield single to score Chapman with the final run.

Aiden Moffett (1-2) made those runs stand up with a scoreless bottom of the 11th and picked up his first pitching victory of the season.

Lane was 3 for 5 and drove in two runs for the Loggers, who had 12 hits. Cobb was 3 for 6 and Zeigler-Namoa 2 for 6. Aiden Sweatt was 2 for 4 with a double.

Mic Paul hit a sacrifice fly to score lane with the tying run in the top of the eighth. Lane scored on a wild pitch for the go-ahead run in the 10th.

FRIDAY

Loggers 9, MoonDogs 3

The Loggers took care of the MoonDogs by scoring all of their runs in the first three innings while 2,160 people watched at Copeland Park.

La Crosse scored six runs in the bottom of the third inning to pull away from a 3-0 game and had three players with at least two hits.

Left fielder Ben Zeigler-Namoa was 3 for 3 with his third home run of the season and three runs driven in. Catcher Danny Neri went 2 for 4 and center fielder Mic Paul 2 for 5 as La Crosse won its third game in a row.

Brendan Moody (2-0) pitched five scoreless innings and struck out three while walking two and allowing two hits to push his record to 2-0 and ERA to 3.00. Mankato didn’t score until the eighth inning.