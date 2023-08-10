EAU CLAIRE, Wis. -- The La Crosse Loggers officially found themselves on a rare losing streak after a 9-5 Northwoods League loss to the Eau Claire Express on Thursday.

The Express, who won the first-half championship in the Great Plains East Division, scored five runs in the bottom of the second inning and led the rest of the game at Carson Park.

The Loggers (25-7 second half, 38-28 overall) lost their second game in a row, scored three times in the top of the third, but Eau Claire scored the next three runs to increase control of the game.

The Loggers managed just five hits, and four of them were singles.

Designated hitter Brandon Fields continued his hot hitting by going 2 for 3 and hitting his second home run of the summer. Fields, who scored twice and drove in two runs, raised his batting average to .464.

Mic Paul, Colin Bergmann and Aidan Sweatt all singled for La Crosse, which allowed 14 hits.

Central High School graduate Dylan Paic (1-1) took the loss after allowing six earned runs on eight hits and a walk over 2⅓ innings.