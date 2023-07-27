THUNDER BAY -- The La Crosse Loggers got back on the winning track with a 5-3 Northwoods League victory over Thunder Bay on Wednesday.

The Loggers (16-4 second half, 29-25 overall) bounced back from a loss to the Border Cats and won for the fourth time in five games. They also extended their lead over second-place Waterloo to 1½ games in the Great Plains East Division.

La Crosse made the difference with a three-run top of the sixth inning that produced a 4-1 lead. The Loggers collected two hits and drew three walks in the big inning.

Mic Paul broke the 1-1 tie by drawing a walk that brought Aidan Sweatt home -- Sweatt also reached on a walk -- and left fielder Shaun Montoya followed with a tw-run single.

Montoya was 2 for 4 for La Crosse, which had six hits and overcame four errors.

Shortstop Jackson Cobb was 2 for 3 and scored twice for the Loggers, who added single runs in the fifth and eighth.

Jake Gebb (4-0) picked up the pitching victoryafter getting La Crosse through seven innings. He allowed one earned rn on four hits and three walks while striking out five and lowering his ERA to 2.25.

Reliever Tony Pluta allowed an earned run in the ninth but struck out two to collect his third save.