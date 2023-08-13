The La Crosse Loggers made sure they head to the Northwoods League playoffs on the right foot by scoring four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to beat Rochester 10-7 on Saturday.

The Loggers (27-7 second half, 40-28 overall) put the finishing touch on a Great Plains East Division second-half championship with a win that ended the regular season in front of 3,411 people at Copeland Park.

The crowd returns to Copeland on Monday for the second game of the postseason. The Loggers host the Eau Claire Express after playing in Eau Claire on Sunday in the opener of a three-game series. Monday's game begins at 6:35 p.m.

Third baseman/center fielder Brandon Fields, who is batting .432, was 2 for 4 with three runs batted in, and Aidan Sweatt, who pitched and played shortstop, added a pair of hits and picked up his first win of the season.

Sweatt pitched a scoreless seventh inning for the win in his first pitching appearance.

Fields capped the seventh inning with an RBI single that scored Colin Bergmann after La Crosse scored its first three runs on two walks and a batter being hit by a pitch. Fields also hit his third home run of the season.

The Loggers finished with just six hits and took advantage of four Rochester errors.

The Express (16-17, 36-31), who beat the Loggers twice last week, won the first-half championship. Brendan Moody (3-0, 3.38 ERA) gets the pitching start for La Crosse on Monday.