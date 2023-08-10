The La Crosse Loggers returned home on Wednesday, but the Eau Claire Express spoiled it with a 1-0 Northwoods League victory ay Copeland Park.

The Loggers (25-6 second half, 38-27 overall) had a five-game winning streak ended but didn't need the victory after clinching the Great Plains East Division second-half championship on Tuesday.

Eau Clairew, which won the division's first-half Great Plains East title, scored the lone run in the top of the eighth inning as the Loggers were held to five hits and beaten for just the second time in 12 games.

Left fielder Brandon Fields went 2 for 4 with a stolen base during a game that included no extra-base hits from La Crosse.

Stephen Ruhle, Jake Porter and Aiden Moffett combined to hold the Express to three hits and no earned runs. They struck out nine and walked one.