ST. CLOUD, Minn. -- The La Crosse Loggers came through with five runs in the last two innings, but St. Cloud scored twice in the bottom of the ninth inning to advance to the Summer Collegiate World Series.

The Rox used two hots, a walk and a hit batter to score two runs and answer La Crosse's go-ahead run in the top of the ninth for a 9-8 win at Joe Faber Field on Tuesday.

The one-game playoff crowns St. Cloud as the Great Plains champion and send them to the title game against either Traverse City or Green Bay.

The Loggers tied the game with four runs in the top of the eighth and took their first lead when Aidan Sweatt hit a two-out single to left field that brought home Ethan Frey to break a 7-7 tie. Frey led off the ninth with a single to right.

La Crosse needed the four-run eighth after St. Cloud scored four times in the bottom of the seventh for a 7-3 lead. The Loggers had four hits in the eighth, and it was highlighted by a two-run single by Mic Paul. Isaac Nett and Ben Zeigler-Namoa followed that with consecutive RBI singles to tie the score.

The Loggers, who battled back from a 3-0 deficit after one inning, finished with 14 hits and five players had at least two.

Zeigler-Namoa was 3 for 5 and drove in two runs, and Paul finished 2 for 4 with three runs driven in and two scored. Sweatt and Matthew Piotrowski were both 2 for 3 with two runs scored. Paul and Piotrowski each doubled.

Three La Crosse pitchers combined to allow 10 hits and walk 10 batters. Eight of St. Cloud's nine runs were earned.