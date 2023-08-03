The La Crosse Loggers came out of the All-Star break but — in a rarity for the season's second half — couldn't get much going in a Northwoods League home game against the St. Cloud Rox.

The Loggers (20-5 second half, 33-26 overall) saw their lead in the Great Plains East Division fall to 1½ games after a 10-3 loss to the Rox (16-9, 37-22) with 2,675 people watching at Copeland Park on Thursday.

St. Cloud was up 5-0 before it scored another five runs in the top of the sixth inning on the way to a 14-hit performance against four La Crosse pitchers.

Right fielder Brandon Fields hit a home run and drove in two for the Loggers, and second baseman Aidan Sweatt went 2 for 2. First baseman Michael Piotrowski also drove in a run for La Crosse, which is clinging to a second-half lead over Waterloo (19-7, 33-27).

Aquinas High School graduate Kahler Key joined the Rox before the game and will finish the season as part of their pitching staff. Key pitched to three batter in the eighth inning, walking two and striking out one to get St. Cloud to the ninth.

Central graduate Dylan Paic pitched 3⅔ innings for the Loggers and allowed five earned runs on six hits and three walks. He struck out four.