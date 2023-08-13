EAU CLAIRE, Wis. -- The La Crosse Loggers opened the Northwoods League postseason with a 2-1 victory over the Eau Claire Express in front of 740 people at Carson Park on Sunday.

The Loggers, who won the second-half championship in the Great Plains East Division, scored once in the fourth inning and once in the ninth to take the early lead on a besy-of-3 series that moves to Copeland Park on Monday.

La Crosse and Eau Claire will begin the second game of the series at 6:35 p.m. and continue with a another game at Copeland Park on Tuesday should the Express win.

Right fielder Brandon Fields got the winning rally going by drawing a leadoff walk in the ninth. He moved to second on a groundout and came home on a one-out single by third baseman Matthew Piotrowski.

Fields also play a part in the fourth-inning run when he followed a Ben Zeigler-Namoa single with a double. Zeigler-Namoa then scored when Danny Neri grounded out to the shortstop for the second out.

Dan Merkel and Tony Pluta pitched for La Crosse, and Merkel struck out three, walked two and allowed six hits an one unearned run over seven innings. Pluta walked four, but struck out three over two hitless innings.

Brenadan Moody is scheduled to get the start for La Crosse on Monday. He owns a 3-0 record and 3.38 ERA over five starts and 24 innings.