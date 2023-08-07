The La Crosse Loggers entered Monday night’s Northwoods League game at Thunder Bay with a 3½-game lead over Waterloo in the Great Plains Easy Division and inching closer to securing a postseason berth.

The Loggers (23-5 second half, 36-26 overall) took a three-game winning streak into that game and have just five remaining after it. Waterloo (20-9, 34-29) has just four left after Monday’s home game against Rochester.

La Crosse inched closer to a division title with a 1-0 victory over the Minnesota Mud Puppies on Sunday at Copeland Park.

The Mud Puppies were shut out n three-hit pitching from Andrew Regner and Aiden Moffett and struck out 10 times. Regner (1-0) lowered his ERA to 6.00 by allowing three hits to go with seven strikeouts and two walks over eight innings. Moffett walked one batter and struck out the side in the ninth for his second save.

The Loggers had eight hits but didn’t get a run across the plate until designated hitter Brandon Fields led off the bottom of the sixth with a double and scored when third baseman Matthew Piotrowski followed that hit with an RBI single.

Fields and left fielder Jonathan Lane were both 2 for 4.

SATURDAY Loggers 14, Mud Puppies 9

Ben Zeigler-Namoa was 2 for 3 and drove in two runs, first baseman Ethan Frey drove in three runs with a double, and right fielder Brandon Fields doubled twice as the Loggers (22-5, 35-26) picked up their second straight victory.

Second baseman Matthew Piotrowski also drove in two runs for La Crosse, which won despite allowing 14 hits.

FRIDAY

Loggers 5, Rox 4 The Loggers scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh and once in the eighth to beat St. Cloud at Copeland Park.

Seven La Crosse batters had at least one hit, and right fielder Brandon Fields went 2 for 3 as the Loggers had to overcome two errors that led to three unearned runs.

Left fielder Ben Zeigler-Namoa drove in the winning run with a single to score Ty Chapman, who ran for Mic Paul after an inning-opening single.

Field drove in one of the seventh-inning runs by drawing a walk with the bases loaded.