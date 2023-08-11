EAU CLAIRE, Wis. -- The La Crosse Loggers entered the final two days of the regular season with a two-game losing streak against a future postseason foe.

The Eau Claire Express handed La Crosse its second loss in as many days with a 9-5 Northwoods League victory at Carson Park on Thursday.

The Express, who won the first-half championship in the Great Plains East Division, scored five runs in the bottom of the second inning and led the rest of the game.

The Loggers (25-7 second half, 38-28 overall) lost their second game in a row, scored three times in the top of the third, but Eau Claire scored the next three runs to increase control of the game.

La Crosse is closing out the season with a Friday night game at Rochester before hosting the Honkers at Copeland Park on Saturday. A playoff against the Express that begins either Sunday or Monday.

The Loggers managed just five hits on Thursday, and four of them were singles.

Designated hitter Brandon Fields continued his hot hitting by going 2 for 3 and hitting his second home run of the summer. Fields, who scored twice and drove in two runs, raised his batting average to .464.

Mic Paul, Colin Bergmann and Aidan Sweatt all singled for La Crosse, which allowed 14 hits.

Central High School graduate Dylan Paic (1-1) took the loss after allowing six earned runs on eight hits and a walk over 2⅓ innings.

Express 1, Loggers 0

La Crosse returned home on Wednesday, but the Express was up to the challenge at Copeland Park.

The Loggers (25-6 second half, 38-27 overall) had a five-game winning streak ended but didn't need the victory after clinching the Great Plains East Division second-half championship on Tuesday.

Eau Claire, which won the division's first-half Great Plains East title, scored the lone run in the top of the eighth inning as the Loggers were held to five hits and beaten for just the second time in 12 games.

Left fielder Brandon Fields went 2 for 4 with a stolen base during a game that included no extra-base hits from La Crosse.

Stephen Ruhle, Jake Porter and Aiden Moffett combined to hold the Express to three hits and no earned runs. They struck out nine and walked one.