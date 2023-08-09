The La Crosse Loggers won the Great Plains East Division second-half championship and earned a spot in the Northwoods League postseason on Tuesday.

The Loggers (25-5 second half, 38-26 overall) blasted Thunder Bay 17-1, and second-place Waterloo dropped a 9-8 game to Rochester. That gave La Crosse a five-game lead on the Bucks with four games left.

The results mean that the Loggers will advance to the postseason after the regular season ends on Saturday. La Crosse last played a playoff series in 2020 and will get the chance to win a league championship for the first time since 2012.

The Loggers had 19 hits and scored nine runs in the top of the first inning to push their winning streak to five games. La Crosse has also won 10 of its past 11 games.

Catcher Danny Neri hit his sixth home run and drove in five, and second baseman Rocco Caballero was 5 for 5 with a double and scored three times to lead the Loggers’ offense. Neri’s home run was a grand slam and came during the nine-run first inning.

La Crosse had nine hits in the first innings. Matthew Piotrowski and Ethan Frey each had two of those hits.

Shortstop Aidan Sweatt was 3 for 6 and scored three runs. He hit his fifth double of the season and drove in two runs to give himself 28. Mic Paul was 2 for 3, while Piotrowski, Frey and right fielder Brandon Fields were all 2 for 5. Paul and Piotrowski each drove in two runs.

Central High School graduate Dylan Lapic, who struck out the side in the fifth inning, picked up his first win of the season.

Loggers 12,

Border Cats 2La Crosse scored five runs in the first three innings to take control and win their fourth game in a row.

Dan Merkel (3-0) had a huge night with three hits and a pitching victory. Merkel was 3 for 4 with three runs driven in and pitched the first seven innings with eight strikeouts and one earned run allowed on six hits and one walk.

Center fielder Mic Paul was 3 for 6 with a double from the top of the lineup, and shortstop Aidan Sweatt went 2 for 5 with two runs driven in and two more scored.

Rocco Caballero also drove in two runs, and Ben Zeigler-Namoa was 2 for 5.with his 12th double of the season.