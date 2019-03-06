MADISON — Four years later, the specifics are a bit fuzzy.
Was it said after Ethan Happ had a great practice, a frequent occurrence during his first season with the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball program? Or was it said after one of his veteran teammates struggled on the court? A combination of the two is the most likely answer.
Whatever it was that prompted Bo Ryan to say it, those in the room agree that the former Badgers coach turned to Happ during a film session and delivered a question that surprised the true freshman and his teammates.
This is how former Wisconsin assistant coach Gary Close remembers it being phrased: “You want to take that redshirt off?” Ryan asked Happ. “You can take that thing off right now if you want to.”
Happ, for his part, couldn’t tell if Ryan was being serious or just trying to light a fire under Duje Dukan or someone else in the frontcourt at the time. Either way, Happ never seriously considered burning his redshirt during a season that featured Wisconsin sweeping the Big Ten regular-season and tournament titles en route to a second consecutive Final Four appearance.
“You never knew with (Ryan),” Happ said. “I definitely wanted to be out there because the team was so good and the atmosphere was so lively. But I think it was definitely in my best interest, otherwise I wouldn’t be sitting here talking to you guys.”
Happ was saying that Tuesday during his final interview with the local media prior to Senior Night. The fifth-year senior center and the No. 21 Badgers (20-9, 12-6 Big Ten) will host Iowa (21-8, 10-8) Thursday night at the Kohl Center, the home finale for Happ, Khalil Iverson and Charles Thomas IV.
Regardless of what happens over the final two games of the regular season and in the postseason that follows for the Badgers, Happ will go down as one of the most decorated players in program history.
Which brings us to something else Ryan said while Happ was redshirting four years ago. That glorious 2014-15 season wasn’t even two months old when Ryan, during his weekly radio show, gushed about Happ. “He’s going to be,” Ryan said, “one of the better players ever to wear the Badgers uniform.”
Road to Wisconsin
Burning the redshirt would have altered the course of Happ’s tremendous run with the Badgers. His logic for not doing so at the time was sound: He figured he’d play some games, sit out others and maybe average 8 to 10 minutes on a team loaded with talent.
Playing the role of spectator while the Badgers rolled to a program-record 36 wins was agonizing at times, but Happ figured he’d have more value to the program as a fifth-year senior than as a true freshman reserve.
If Happ had started the eligibility clock running immediately, he’d have been gone a year ago. Having four full seasons as a starter instead of three also has allowed Happ to rack up more minutes and stats: He’s already the program’s all-time leader in rebounds, is second in blocks and steals, and third in points and assists.
Here’s another what-if scenario: What if Thom Sigel, who’s known Happ since he was 10, hadn’t called Close with a tip back in 2012?
Sigel is the coach at Rock Island High School in the Quad Cities, just up the road from Happ’s hometown of Milan, Illinois. The Wisconsin staff had gotten to know Sigel during its pursuit of one of his players, Chasson Randle, in the 2011 class.
Randle ended up picking Stanford over Wisconsin and others. Three recruiting cycles after Randle selected the Cardinal, Sigel reached out to Close in an attempt to generate interest in Happ after his sophomore season at Rockridge High School.
Close watched Happ during an AAU tournament in St. Louis during the spring of 2012 and liked what he saw. Only UW-Milwaukee and UW-Green Bay had offered Happ a scholarship when the Badgers became the first high-major program to offer him one after Ryan got a chance to watch Happ during UW’s advanced camp a few months later.
Sigel, who also reached out to Iowa and Northwestern on Happ’s behalf, doesn’t take much credit for his role in the recruiting process. “It wasn’t like he was going to end up at some juco,” Sigel said. “He was going to earn it.”
But what if Wisconsin hadn’t recruited Randle? What if Sigel hadn’t placed that call to Close? Would Happ still have ended up with the Badgers?
“I’m guessing we would have seen him,” Close said. “But it was nice to get a jump on everybody. I’m glad it worked out.”
