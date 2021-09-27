Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer's first message to players: 'Do it again'

MILWAUKEE — Not surprisingly, the Larry O'Brien Trophy was front and center on the stage Monday as the Milwaukee Bucks owners sat down for the first interview session of the team's annual media day.

When they left, so did the trophy, which seemed odd at first but began to make sense as Milwaukee's players took the stage as the day developed.

Intentional or not, the trophy's absence served as a subtle reminder that the Bucks did indeed win their first NBA championship in 50 years in July, but now it's time to set about the business of winning another.

Giannis Antetokounmpo summed the situation up best when he said, "We know we were the 2021 NBA champs, but now we're just the Milwaukee Bucks again."

There is plenty of reason to believe this team is capable of duplicating last year’s success. All of the key contributors are back. So is coach Mike Budenholzer, who issued a simple message to his players as they gathered for the first time Monday morning: "Do it again."

"The goal is always the same," said Budenholzer, who signed a three-year contract extension last month than runs through the 2024-25 season. "We feel good about the success we've had for three years. This last year ended with a championship but our players embrace the idea of getting better every day."

Budenholzer knows it won't be easy. While last year's title was his first as a head coach, he served as an assistant on four championship teams in San Antonio under Gregg Popovich.

None of those teams were able to duplicate their accomplishment the following season. Only one made it as far as the conference finals while two lost in the conference semifinals and a fourth was eliminated in the first round.

This Bucks team will face the same challenges as those Spurs teams did, including the need to get new faces acclimated into the team's system, the pressure of living up to expectations and previous accomplishments, and most notably, having to play an entire season with a massive target on its back.

The league's bottom-feeders will take the floor looking to make a name for themselves by knocking off the champs while the teams Milwaukee beat en route to the title — especially the Brooklyn Nets — will go into games feeling like there's a score to settle.

"The first year Golden State won (the championship), they beat us in the playoffs in the first round," point guard Jrue Holiday said, referencing his time with the New Orleans Pelicans. "When we came back and played them the next year, I was like, 'Man, I need this one.' So I'm pretty sure there are a couple of playoff teams out there that want to beat us."

Perhaps no team wants to dethrone the Bucks more than the Nets, who might have won the title last year if Kevin Durant's toe hadn't been on the 3-point line with one second left in regulation in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Not unlike the Bucks last summer, the Nets used the offseason to surround their core of Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving with additional talent while shoring up their defense. Brooklyn has been picked by many observers as the team to beat in the East.

The Atlanta Hawks, the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat are expected to contend again, too, while the Philadelphia 76ers remain a formidable force as well.

Then, there is an entire Western Conference full of teams who'd like a piece of the Bucks, including the Phoenix Suns squad that Milwaukee beat in the Finals, and the re-tooled and re-loaded Los Angeles Lakers.

"People are going to start hunting us," forward Bobby Portis said. "It's going to be a championship game every night."

From the sound of things Monday, the Bucks are eager to begin defending their championship.

"Are we satisfied? I'm not," Antetokounmpo said. "I'm not even close to being satisfied."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0