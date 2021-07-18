Bucks in 6? Epic Holiday-to-Giannis alley-oop wows world as Milwaukee stuns Phoenix for 3-2 NBA Finals lead

"We've got to win one game to put them back on the plane. That's it," Suns coach Monty Williams said. "And you have to have that determination that you're willing to do whatever it takes to put them back on the plane."

Paul had 21 points and 11 assists, and Deandre Ayton finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds. But the Suns missed a chance to move within a victory of their first championship and will need a victory at Fiserv Forum to bring the series back to the desert for Game 7 on Thursday night.

"We knew this wasn't going to be easy. We didn't expect it to be. It's hard," Paul said. "Coach said it all year long, everything we want is on the other side of hard and it don't get no harder than this."

Milwaukee was at 62.1% shooting after three quarters, threatening to challenge Orlando's 62.5% mark against the Lakers in Game 3 of the 2009 finals. Holiday's basket had the Bucks in good shape at 108-94 with about 9 minutes remaining, but the Suns put together a push in the final minutes.

Down 10 with just under 3 1/2 minutes remaining, the Suns got a 3 from Booker and a basket by Paul to cut it to 120-119 with 56 seconds to play. Holiday missed a jumper, but that didn't matter once the defensive ace of the Bucks backcourt took it back from Booker.