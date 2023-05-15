The UW-La Crosse baseball and softball teams learned their postseason plans on Monday after winning WIAC tournament championships over the weekend.

The baseball team will host a four-team NCAA Division III regional at Copeland Park this weekend, with games beginning Friday and concluding Sunday. UW-L (31-9) are ranked 15th nationally by D3baseball.com and are seeded first.

The Eagles play fourth-seeded Bethany Lutheran (Minn.) at 11 a.m. Friday to kick off the double-elimination regional. Second-seeded Buena Vista (Iowa) and third-seeded Bethel (Minn.) follow with the second first-round game at 2:30 p.m. The Vikings are 24-9, the Beavers 30-9 and the Royals 28-10.

The Eagles have won eight of their past nine games and are making their first regional performance since 2017. UW-L, which has been led by sophomores Mac Born, Jack Olver and Anthony Vivian, is making its seventh regional appearance.

Born, a utility player, is batting a team-high .413 with nine doubles, eight home runs and 47 RBI. Olver, an infielder, is batting .369 with 12 doubles, eight home runs and 40 RBI. Vivian, an outfielder, is batting .366 with seven doubles, 16 home runs and 45 RBI.

Holmen High School graduate Caleb Matl is leading the pitching staff with 15 relief appearances that have resulted in a 3-0 record, five saves and a 1.48 ERA over 24 innings. He has struck out 29 and walked nine.

Freshman Tyler Schmitt and sophomore Isaiah Katz have been the top two starters. Schmitt (6-2) has a 2.83 ERA with 46 strikeouts over 54 innings, and Katz (6-0) has a 3.14 ERA and 52 strikeouts over 63 innings.

Saturday games are scheduled for 11 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.. Sunday games will be played at 11 a.m. and immediately following if necessary.

The softball team (28-13) hosted by Central College (Iowa) in Pella, Iowa, begins on Thursday.

The Eagles play Bethel (Minn.) in the first game at 2 p.m. The Royals are 33-3. Central (31-9) plays Grinnell (Iowa) at 4:30 p.m. The Pioneers are 29-12.

UW-L has won five in a row after two late regular-season losses and is making its seventh regional appearance.

Junior third baseman Jordyn McCormack is batting .451 with 11 home runs and 43 RBI and seven stolen bases in seven attempts. Sophomore shortstop Kyra Lard is batting .434 with seven home runs and 34 RBI to go with a team-high 48 runs scored.

Freshman catcher/first baseman Marissa Pease is batting .364 with seven home runs and 28 RBI.

Junior Elise Weinzierl has been the team’s top pitchers over 31 appearances and 21 starts. She has a 14-6 record and 1.55 ERA with 102 strikeouts and 19 walks allowed over 126⅓ innings.