The UW-La Crosse baseball team heads into Friday's first round of an NCAA Division III regional tournament at Copeland Park with plenty of momentum after winning the WIAC tournament.

But sophomore pitcher Isaiah Katz received another boost Wednesday when he was named the Kwik Trip Pitcher of the Year as the WIAC released its all-conference teams. Freshman pitcher Tyler Schmitt was also recognized as the conference's newcomer of the year and Chris Schwarz the coach of the year after the Eagles placed second in the conference standings before winning the tournament.

Katz (6-0) started 10 games and put together a 3.14 ERA over 63 innings. He completed three of those starts and allowed 66 hits while striking out 52 and walking 15. Schmitt (6-2) has an ERA of 2.83 with 46 strikeouts over 54 innings.

The Eagles take a 31-9 record into this weekend's regional, which also includes Buena Vista (Iowa), Bethany Lutheran (Minn.) and Bethel (Minn.). They are seeded first and play Bethany Lutheran (25-9) at 11 a.m. Friday. Buena Vista (30-9) plays Bethel (29-10) in the second first-round game at 2:30 p.m.

UW-Whitewater's Adam Coolway was named the conference's position player of the year after batting .477, slugging .933 with 15 home runs and 67 RBI.

Pitcher Owen Anderson, second baseman Mac Born and left fielder Anthony Vivian join Katz and Schmitt on the first team. Born was also a first-teamer last season.

Left-handed pitcher Owen Deprez, designated hitter Ty Hamilton, left-handed pitcher Caleb Matl, third baseman Jack Olver and right fielder Logan Pye all earned honorable mention.

UW-L catcher Ben LaRonge has a spot on the sportsmanship team.