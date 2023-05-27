Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The UW-La Crosse baseball team blasted its way to the NCAA Division III College World Series by scoring 40 runs while splitting two games against UW-Stevens Point in a Super Regional on Saturday.

The 13th-ranked Eagles (36-11), who started the best-of-3 series with a win on Friday, came back from a 17-run deficit before losing Saturday's first game 24-20. UW-L then won the series with a 16-10 victory in the second after a seven-run first inning set the stage at Copeland Park.

The Eagles have qualified for their first championship tournament since 2016 and attacked every pitch the Pointer threw to do it.

The tournament takes place at Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. The double-elimination competition begins on June 2 and concludes on June 8.

UW-La Crosse scored 40 runs on 40 hits on Saturday and slugged 12 home runs on Saturday. The Eagles also came back to take the lead -- before losing it in the ninth -- after falling behind 19-2 in the first game.

UW-La Crosse earned its trip by winning the second game, and it never trailed the 15th-ranked Pointers (33-14) after scoring seven runs in the first inning. The Eagles turned four hits, four walks and one Pointer error into the offensive explosion and had a 13-3 lead by the end of the fifth inning. UW-Stevens Point scored seven of its runs over the final four innings to tightens things up a bit.

Designated hitter Ty Hamilton started things with an RBI single before left fielder Adrian Vivian smacked a grand slam for a 5-0 lead. Vivian hit two of the Eagles' six home runs in the second game and finished 2 for 4 with two runs scored and six runs driven in.

First baseman George Seaman picked where he left off after hitting two home runs in the first game by hitting two more in the second. His round-trippers in the clinching game came in the fourth and fifth innings and were both solo shots.

Shortstop Jack Olver and third baseman Mac Born finished off the first by drawing walks with the bases loaded.

Olver was 3 for 5, scored four runs, drove in four runs and matched Vivian and Seaman with two homers. He hit a solo home run in the sixth and a two-run blast in the eighth.

Hamilton also finished the second game 3 for 6 with two RBI and two runs scored, while Jordan Williams and Jack Moran were both 2 for 5.

The first game featured 41 hits, and all 44 runs the scored were earned as the Eagles and Pointers combined to use 11 pitchers.

The Pointers scored five runs in the first inning, three in the second and 10 in the fourth. Another run in the fifth gave them a 19-2 lead before the advantage started to dwindle.

Ben LaRonge, Seaman and Moran each drove in a run in the fifth to get things rolling for UW-La Crosse before an eight-run sixth and five run seventh nearly made the deficit disappear.

Chris VandenHeuvel slugged a three-run homer, and it was followed up by a two-run single by Moran and a two-run homer by Williams to round out the sixth.

LaRonge and Seaman hit back-to-back homers — La Ronge's plated three runs — and Olver added another after the second out was recorded to get the Eagles within 19-18.

Seaman's two-run home run after LaRonge singled with one out in the eighth put UW-La Crosse on top 20-19 before the Pointers scored five times in the top of the ninth for the victory.

Six Eagles had three hits in that game — LaRonge and VandenHeuvel were 3 for 4, Williams and Seaman 3 for 5, Moran 3 for 6 and Olver 3 for 7 — during a 23-hit performance.

Seaman drove in five runs, Moran and LaRonge and Moran four apiece. Williams and VandenHeuvel drove in three.