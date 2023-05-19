The UW-La Crosse baseball team was clearly ready for its first appearance in the NCAA tournament since 2017.

After retiring Bethany Lutheran in order in the top of the first, centerfielder Chris VandenHeuvel was hit by a pitch to lead off the bottom of the inning, and third baseman Jack Olver promptly followed with a two-run home run to right center.

That set the tone for a 10-0 victory on Friday to open the regional the Eagles are hosting at Copeland Park.

Olver led UW-L, the regional's top seed, at the plate with a pair of singles to go with his homer. The sophomore finished 3-for-4 with two RBI and scored two runs.

Sophomore Isaiah Katz, meanwhile, was stellar on the mound. The righthander allowed only three hits and one walk while striking out 12 in seven innings of work as he improved to 7-0 on the season.

Katz also had plenty of run support behind him in addition to Olver's two-run home run.

Rightfielder Jordan Williams scored in the second after stealing third base and advancing on a throwing error and then drove in designated hitter Ty Hamilton in the third to push the Eagles' lead to 4-0. They added six runs in the seventh, with Hamilton, Vandenheuvel and catcher Tim Urlaub each driving in one and first baseman George Seaman hitting a three-run home run to right center.

Alex Mach pitched two hitless innings in relief and struck out four to close out UW-L's win.

The Eagles will meet Bethel at 2:30 p.m. Saturday as play continues in the double-elimination regional. The Royals beat Buena Vista 9-6 on Friday in the other half of the regional.

Bethany Lutheran and Buena Vista will play at 11 a.m. Saturday in an elimination game.