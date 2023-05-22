The UW-La Crosse baseball team will host UW-Stevens Point in an NCAA Division III super regional after taking care of Bethel (Minn.) and becoming a regional champion at Copeland Park on Sunday.

The 13th-ranked Eagles (34-10) used a nine-run second inning to propel themselves to a 16-3 victory over the Royals in a second game between the teams on Sunday. Bethel forced that game with a ninth-inning home run that gave it a 4-3 win and evened up the teams with one loss apiece during the double-elimination tournament.

The best-of-three super regional begins with a game that starts at noon on Friday. The competition concludes with a second game at 11 a.m. Saturday and third (if necessary) after a 45-minute break.

The 15th-ranked Pointers (32-12) also hosted a regional and had to play a second game on Sunday and advanced with an 11-5 victory over Webster (Mo.). Webster forced that game with a 10-4 win over Stevens Point in Sunday's first game.

The Eagles and Pointers played doubleheaders on April 7 and 8 at Copeland Park and split those four games. La Crosse won the first game and lost the second on April 7 before the outcomes reversed on April 8.

The teams did not play each other in the WIAC tournament, which was won by La Crosse.

The Eagles have won 34 games for a fourth time since 2012 -- they set the team record with 39 in 2016 -- and had 17 hits in Sunday's championship victory.

Center fielder Chris VandenHeuvel went 3 for 3 with a double, a home run and six RBI to lead La Crosse, which had eight hits in the big second inning/ He hit a three-run double to give the Eagles a 10-0 run in the second inning, a sacrifice fly for a 12-1 lead in the fourth and a two-run homer for a 14-1 advantage in the sixth.

Second baseman Logan Pye was 2 for 5 with three RBI and right fielder Jordan Williams 3 for 6 with two RBI for the Eagles. Jack Olver and Ben LaRonge joined VandenHeufel with home runs in the easy victory.

Anthony Vivian, who broke La Crosse's season record with 17 home runs this spring, homered twice against the Pointers in April. Stevens Point scored 37 runs in those four games.