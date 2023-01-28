College basketball roundup: Viterbo men's basketball falls short against Dakota State

MADISON, S.D. — With a chance late, the Viterbo men’s basketball team let a win slip away on the road against Dakota State, losing 80-76 in NSAA action Saturday night.

A 3-pointer by freshman forward Ben Olson with six seconds left made it a two-point game, but free-throws made late by the Spartans (10-13, 4-5) put the game away. Sam Muller finished with a game-high 25 points for Dakota State while Chris Morales had 16.

Olson led the V-Hawks (12-10, 6-3) in scoring and rebounding, finishing with 24 points and nine rebounds. Senior forward Robert Cunitz added 16 points and eight rebounds over 39 minutes.

The V-Hawks look forward to Friday when they return home and face Dickinson State.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

NSAA

Dakota State 80, Viterbo 59

MADISON, S.D. — The V-Hawks (5-16, 2-7) have lost four-in-a-row after a loss to the Spartans (18-5, 8-1) as Dakota State had a pair of double-digit scorers off the bench.

Angela Slattery had 14 points in 24 minutes off the bench, making four 3-pointers. Caitlin Dyer had 13 points and six rebounds.

Junior guard Natalia Leguizamon was the only double-digit scorer for Viterbo, finishing with 12 points. Leguizamon, senior guard Sophie Leinfelder and sophomore forward Emily McCurdy each had four steals.