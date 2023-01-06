College football: Sparta grad Wisniewski rebuilt himself from injury, has chance to win second national title

Teammates said they remember what it sounded like when North Dakota State University junior linebacker Cole Wisniewski tore his Achilles during a winter workout this past offseason.

It’s been nearly a year now, and Wisniewski — a Sparta High School graduate — has a different way of being reminded.

“I just remember the disappointment of tearing it, of things to come, but I also remember all the hard work that I had to do,” Wisniewski said. “All the rehab, the doctor’s appointments I had to go through, trying to get extra sleep, get my nutrition right throughout the process. I definitely remember that and the process every day that it took to get back on the field.”

“I remember it every day when I’m playing, getting ready or warming up. I still can feel some residual from the injury.”

The injury delayed the start of Wisniewski’s 2022 campaign. He missed the Bison’s only FCS loss of the season on Oct. 15 to their rival, South Dakota State.

“It stunk,” Wisniewski said of missing the 23-21 loss in Fargo, North Dakota, after his team led 21-7 at halftime.

He returned on Oct. 29, and now he has a chance to help the fourth-seeded Bison (12-2) go back-to-back as FCS national champions against that very rival — the top-seeded SDSU Jackrabbits (13-1) — on Saturday in Frisco, Texas.

The Jackrabbits and Bison have played 113 times since 1903, including 19 times for the Dakota Marker trophy. Never have the two sides played for a national championship, but the added flair of meeting a rival doesn’t change the approach for Wisniewski and company.

“It’s a national championship game against your rival, but as we prepare for this game, we’re doing it as any other game,” Wisniewski said. “We’re focusing on us and how we can be the best team we can be on Jan. 8.”

Prior to the injury, Wisniewski’s college career was already blooming. His sophomore season saw him collect 38 tackles, a sack and two forced fumbles. He had four tackles or more in nine games. Oh, and Wisniewski won his first FCS national championship — which was the Bisons ninth since 2010.

The Achilles tear — along with surgery to repair his right hand — brought more than his athletic career to a stop. His right foot and right hand were in casts for weeks in what was his first significant, long-term injury. Still, he was undeterred.

“I focused on the moment,” Wisniewski said. “Just focused on the things that I can do rather than the things I couldn’t do.”

More than simply recovering, Wisniewski looked at rehab as a time to grow as a person and, as a result, grow as a football player.

At Sparta, Wisniewski was a MVC defensive player of the year and three-time all-conference quarterback, relying on his athleticism to amass several offensive records and helping the Spartans to their first playoff win in school history. His perspective on the game was forced to change after the injury.

“I think as a player, I focused on the things I really hadn’t focused on doing before or stuff I relied on my athletic ability for,” Wisniewski said. “I have a better understanding of the game. As a person, I think I have more attention to detail. When you’re rehabbing, there’s so many little things you have to do. You have to take care of yourself, and I’ve definitely improved in the small things in my life more.”

Since his return, Wisniewski has amassed 23 tackles, including 14 solos. In the second round of the FCS playoffs against Montana, he had a season-high eight tackles and recovered a fumble for his first collegiate touchdown.

On top of his on-field achievements, Wisniewski has been among the best student-athletes in the nation in the classroom. Wisniewski won his second straight NCAA Elite 90 Award, given to athletes who reach the national championship in their given sport while also achieving the highest academic standards, on Friday.

Wisniewski has a 4.0 GPA and is majoring in business administration. In 2021, he was on the Missouri Valley Football Conference All-Academic Honorable Mention, won the 2021 MVFC Commissioner’s Academic Excellence Award and was named to the MVFC Honor Roll for the second year in a row.

While the rehab chapter of his recovery is done, the story of his recovery continues. The former three-sport athlete — being a team captain in football and basketball while running track in the spring — needs to continue his work into the offseason to find his true comfort zone.

“As I continue to play, I’m still sharpening and getting better at some cuts and stuff,” Wisniewski said. “That’s stuff that I’m going to have to continue to work on this offseason and hoping by next year it’s not something I’m thinking about.”

The Bison have lost three straight meetings with the Jackrabbits but on the whole have dominated their border rivals for the last few decades. NDSU is 63-45-5 all-time against SDSU, including 4-0 in the FCS playoffs.

Kickoff from Toyota Stadium is scheduled for 1 p.m. with the game televised nationally on ESPN2.