The UW-La Crosse softball team landed three players on the All-WIAC first team after winning the conference tournament championship last weekend in Whitewater, Wis.

The Eagles (28-13), who qualified to play in an NCAA Division III regional at Pella, Iowa, this week, are led on the teams that were released this week by first-teamers Elise Weinzierl, Jordyn McCormack and Kyra Lard.

Weinzierl is the Kwik Trip Pitcher of the Year, and Chris Helixon its coach of the year.

Weinzierl, a junior left-hander, started 21 games and pitched in 31. She posted a 14-6 record with a 1.55 ERA, 102 strikeouts and 19 walks allowed in 126⅓ innings.

McCormack, a junior third baseman, batted .451 while playing all 41 games. She has hit 11 home runs and driven in 43 runs in addition to 20 doubles and seven stolen bases. McCormack has also scored 43 runs.

Lard, a sophomore shortstop, has also played in every game and is batting .434. She has scored a team-high 48 runs and has seven home runs to go with 34 RBI and 15 doubles.

Freshman designated player Marissa Pease and junior right-handed pitcher Remington Stark earned honorable mention, and Onalaska graduate and outfielder Mariah Wick represents the Eagles on the sportsmanship team.