PELLA, Iowa — The UW-La Crosse softball team’s season came to an end with a 6-4 loss to Grinnell College in an elimination game Friday at an NCAA regional in Pella, Iowa.

The Eagles, who finish the season at 28-15, led 2-1 after five innings and pushed that lead to 4-1 in the top of the sixth thanks to RBI from Kyra Lard and Abbey Bosch.

But Grinnell plated five in the bottom of the sixth to take the lead.