MENOMONIE, Wis. — Before Friday’s competition at the WIAC Indoor Track and Field Championships at the Johnson Fieldhouse, UWL sophomore Sam Blaskowski had the top three spots in the record books for NCAA Division III fastest men’s 60 meter dash.

At the end of the day, Blaskowski now owns the top four spots as he set a new record time of 6.65 seconds in preliminaries while the UWL men’s and women’s teams each lead the team standings. Blaskowski broke his own national record of 6.67 seconds that he set at the USA Track and Field Indoor Championships last week. He also took second place in the long jump with a leep of 23 feet and 7 and 1/2 inches.

The men’s team leads with a team score of 102 over UW-Oshkosh in second at 67.

Junior Addison Hill won the Eagles their first 400-meter title since 2017 with a time of 49.10. Teammate and freshman Chase Doornink finished second at 49.27.

Junior Ethan Gregg won the 5,000-meter run with a time of 14:45.38, the fourth time UWL has claimed that title in five seasons. Sophomore Adam Loenser was second just .11 of a second behind Gregg. Logan Larson won the pole vault title at 16 feet and a 1/2 inch.

The women’s team saw a pair of record setting performances while taking a commanding lead of the team points at 168. UW-Eau Claire is second at 53.

Freshman Ainsley Hansen won the high jump while breaking her own school record of 5 feet, 8 inches by a 1/2 inch. Sophomore Maddie Hansen won the long jump (17-6 3/4), claiming the Eagles first title in the competition since 2009 while four other teammates finished in the top six.

Senior Mara Schroeder won the 400-meter title (58.74) while junior Maddy Vantassel won the 5,000-meter title (17:40.93). In preliminary 60-meter hurdle races, senior Emma Lawrence had the fastest time of the day and set a school record at 8.50.

WRESTLING

NCAA Division III Upper Midwest Regional

MEQUON, Wis. — UWL sits in second place at the end of the first day of the Upper Midwest Regional at Concordia University Wisconsin, holding 86 team points and trailing Augsburg University (Minn.) at 100.

Seven wrestlers made it to the semifinal rounds with 2-0 records, including Brandon Murphy at 125 pounds, Tyler Goebel at 149, Nolan Hertel at 157, Noah Leisgang at 165, Seth Brossard at 174, Kalyn Jahn at 184 and Michael Douglas at 285.

GYMNASTICS

UW-La Crosse 189.525, Gustavus Adolphus College 184.775

SAINT PETER, Minn. — The Eagles swept the individual events to earn a road dual win.

Senior Alex Wood won vault (9.7), senior Kerrie Legault won uneven bars (9.75), junior Marisa Zepeda won balance beam (9.625) and sophomore Rachel Chesley won floor routine (9.725) while taking second on vault and bars.