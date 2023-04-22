WHITEWATER, Wis. — The UW-La Crosse baseball team swept 19th-ranked UW-Whitewater in a Saturday WIAC doubleheader, winning the first game 6-4 and the second 8-2 behind a pair of complete-game pitching efforts.

The Eagles (20-6, 11-3) were hot out the gate in the opener, scoring four in the first inning in large part thanks to a three-run homer by sophomore Mac Born.

Sophomore Isaiah Katz pitched a complete game for UW-L, throwing 145 pitches for his third win of the season. After letting the Warhawks hang around early, Katz gave up just two hits and one walk over the final five innings.

The Eagles were tied with the Warhawks after three innings in game two thanks to a home run from UW-Whitewater’s Bennett Frazer. UW-L retook the lead on an error before sophomore Anthony Vivian hit a three-run homer to put the Eagles back in command.

Sophomore pitcher Owen Anderson pitched a complete game for UW-L, allowing just three hits and picking up the win on 108 pitches.

UW-L and UW-Whitewater will play another doubleheader on Sunday.

NSAA

Viterbo 17, Presentation 1 (7)

Viterbo 6, Presentation 4 (7)

The V-Hawks (11-14) swept their doubleheader against the Saints, including a season-best 17 runs in game one and a rally in game two.

Viterbo scored 10 runs in the third inning of game one with junior infielder Blake Warner leading the way with five RBI on 3 for 4 batting. Four other players had two RBI each.

On top of a strong hitting day, sophomore Cale Beckman struck out 12 batters over six innings as the V-Hawks held their opponents to just two hits.

The Saints led 4-3 heading into the bottom of the sixth inning in game two, but a bunt single by sophomore Frankie McGuire and an ensuing error tied the game.

Junior Kendal Hofer hit a two-run single two batters later to put the V-Hawks back ahead. Sophomore Brandon Jaenke struck out two batters and only allowed a pair of walks in the seventh to secure the win.

SOFTBALL

WIAC

UW-La Crosse 9, UW-Stout 0 (5)

UW-La Crosse 9, US-Stout 0 (6)

WEST SALEM — With games moved to West Salem High School, the Eagles (18-11, 3-3) managed to nine-run the Blue Devils in both ends of their doubleheader.

Junior Jordyn McCormack hit a two-run home run in the third inning of game one. In the fourth, freshman Abbey Bosch brought in three runs on a double. Junior pitcher Elise Weinzierl struck out nine batters and allowed just two baserunners in the win.

Junior pitcher Remington Stark got credited with the win in a no-hitter effort for the Eagles in game two. Stark struck out six batters and walked six in a five inning start.

McCormack and sophomore Kyra Lard each had three RBIs in game two. Lard and freshman Ella Harris each hit homers for UWL.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

UW-La Crosse 21, UW-Stout 3

The Eagles (10-4) held the Blue Devils (0-12) to just one goal in the first half while junior Lauren Schwartz scored a game-high five goals in a win.

Freshman Ava Schiltz, senior Abigail Steigauf and sophomore MacKenzie Crouse each scored three goals as UWL finished with 51 shots on net. Freshmen Olivia Wight and Lydia Spencer each added two.

TRACK AND FIELD

Phil Esten Challenge

In their home invite, the UWL men’s and women’s teams each won the team titles at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

The men’s team finished with a team score of 166, beating second place Michigan Tech by 40 points. Junior Spencer Reichart claimed the 100-meter dash championship for UWL, finishing in 10.73 seconds. Freshman Chase Doornink won the 400 meter dash title for UWL with a time of 48.9 seconds.

Junior William Cady won the UWL men’s team their only field title in the triple jump, going for 14.15 meters. The group of freshman Ryder Smith, sophomore Sam Blaskowski, senior Spencer Reichart and sophomore Luke Schroeder won the 4x100 relay at 40.29 seconds.

The women’s team won with a team score of 259.83, more than double of second place UW-Eau Claire thanks in part to five field titles.

Senior Skye Digman won both the hammer throw (57.66) and the discus throw (47.41) while junior Gabby Johnson took the javelin throw (39.18). Freshman Ainsley Hansen claimed the high jump title with a leap of 1.69 meters while junior Ashley O’Connell made a 3.82 meter vault to win the pole vault.

Freshman Lauren Jarrett won the 100 meter dash (11.96) while junior Brooke McDowell won the 110 meter hurdles (14.34). Sophomore Skylar White won the women’s Heptathlon with a final score of 4384 points. Sophomore Bella Seitz, Jarrett, senior Emma Lawrence and sophomore Emily Dawidowich won the 4x100 relay for UWL with a time of 48.28.

Viterbo took seventh on the men’s leaderboard with 45 points and 10th in the women’s with 25.83 team points. Senior Jalen Anderson won the men’s 110 meter hurdles with a time of 14.56.