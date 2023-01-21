College sports roundup: Monis game-winner lifts Viterbo men's basketball against Dakota State

A floater by junior forward Jack Monis with three seconds remaining proved to be the game-winner for the Viterbo men’s basketball team in a 61-60 victory Friday against Dakota State.

Monis finished with 11 points and scored off a steal by freshman forward Ben Olson. The V-Hawks (11-8, 5-1) now have three-straight wins and are 4-1 in the new year.

Senior forward Robert Cunitz led Viterbo with 17 points while freshman forward Colin Adams trailed not far behind with 16.

The Trojans got a huge night off the bench from Ben Hoverson, who finished with 29 points on 7-for-11 3-point shooting. Both teams shot an identical 40.7% from the field with the V-Hawks coming up victorious despite producing no points off the bench.

Viterbo hosts Bellevue on Saturday in hopes of reaching a season-best win streak of four.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

NSAA

Dakota State 86, Viterbo 57

A 23-7 first quarter by the Trojans led to a loss for the V-Hawks (5-13, 2-4) with Elsie Aslesen leading Dakota State with 15 points.

Junior guard Natalia Leguizamon was the only Viterbo player in double-digits scoring with 10 points. Viterbo committed nine turnovers in the first quarter while shooting 25% from the field.

WRESTLING

WIAC

UW-La Crosse 26, UW-Platteville 10

The fourth-ranked Eagles (12-2, 4-0) have now won seven straight duals after a conference victory over the 17th-ranked Pioneers.

UW-Platteville led 5-3 after the opening two contests before sophomore Sam Lorenz (10-5) won a 13-2 major decision at 141 pounds to put UWL ahead 7-5.

The Eagles won their next five matches, including three decision wins, a major decision and a pinfall at 174 by senior Seth Brossard (20-2) over Nathan Wynsma in 2:38.