College sports roundup: Steiner's game-winner lifts UW-La Crosse women's basketball

A basket by senior forward Kyah Steiner in the final second gave the UW-La Crosse women’s basketball team a WIAC win over UW-Stevens Point 47-45 on Saturday in Mitchell Hall.

Steiner had a game-tying layup with 45 seconds left, then the game-winning layup to lift the Eagles (13-2, 2-2) over the Pointers.

Steiner had a team-high 12 points and four steals for UWL. Senior forward Alana Gilles had nine points and nine rebounds.

The Pointers (9-6, 1-3) were led by a pair of near double-double performances. Alexa Thomson had 10 points and nine rebounds while Gabby Gawlitta had 10 rebounds and nine points.

UWL is now on a five-game winning streak with hopes to extend it Wednesday when they host UW-Stout.

NSAA

Mayville State 97, Viterbo 61

The Comets had all but finished the V-Hawks at halftime, leading at the break 59-16.

Viterbo (3-11, 1-2) improved in the second half behind 16 second half points from Gina Stefferud. Stefferud finished with a team-high 18 while Mayville State’s Mackenzie Hughes had a game-high 22.

The Comets shot 58.5% from the field, including going 14-for-29 on 3-point shots and making all but one of their 22 free-throw attempts.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

WIAC

UW-La Crosse 62, UW-Stevens Points 51

STEVENS POINT, Wis. — The Eagles (12-3, 3-1) bounced back from their first conference loss earlier in the week by beating the Pointers (8-6, 1-3).

Senior guard Ethan Anderson scored a game-high 18 points in what proved to be a gritty, defensive battle. UWL shot 43.6% from the field, beating out the Pointers shooting percentage of 37.5%.

NSAA

Mayville State 101, Viterbo 82

Senior forward Jack Monis scored a game-high 31 points, but it wasn’t enough to keep the V-Hawks (8-8, 2-0) in contention to top the Comets.

Jamison Kramer of Mayville State had 28 points to lead the Comets, with help from a 19-point night from Thomas Gieske and a 17-point performance from Winder Joseph.

WRESTLING

NCWA Multi-Division National Duals

Augsburg 23, UW-La Crosse 13

Wartburg 27, UW-La Crosse 9

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Eagles (10-2) took fourth at the NCWA Multi-National Duals, suffering their first two losses against the two top-ranked teams in the tournament.

After second-ranked Augsburg got out to a 10-0 lead, UWL rallied for four straight wins to get ahead 13-10. The Auggies swept the final three matches for the victory.

Against top-ranked Wartburg, freshman Parker Kratochvill won by pinfall at 160 pounds in 6:49 over Kristian Rumph. Sophomore Ben Kawczynski at 197 won a decision for the Eagles other points against the Knights.