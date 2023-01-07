 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Dairyland Power Cooperative
Presented By Carpets To Go
alert top story
COLLEGE SPORTS ROUNDUP

College sports roundup: Steiner's game-winner lifts UW-La Crosse women's basketball

  • 0

A basket by senior forward Kyah Steiner in the final second gave the UW-La Crosse women’s basketball team a WIAC win over UW-Stevens Point 47-45 on Saturday in Mitchell Hall.

Steiner had a game-tying layup with 45 seconds left, then the game-winning layup to lift the Eagles (13-2, 2-2) over the Pointers.

Steiner had a team-high 12 points and four steals for UWL. Senior forward Alana Gilles had nine points and nine rebounds.

The Pointers (9-6, 1-3) were led by a pair of near double-double performances. Alexa Thomson had 10 points and nine rebounds while Gabby Gawlitta had 10 rebounds and nine points.

UWL is now on a five-game winning streak with hopes to extend it Wednesday when they host UW-Stout.

NSAA

People are also reading…

Mayville State 97, Viterbo 61

The Comets had all but finished the V-Hawks at halftime, leading at the break 59-16.

Viterbo (3-11, 1-2) improved in the second half behind 16 second half points from Gina Stefferud. Stefferud finished with a team-high 18 while Mayville State’s Mackenzie Hughes had a game-high 22.

The Comets shot 58.5% from the field, including going 14-for-29 on 3-point shots and making all but one of their 22 free-throw attempts.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

WIAC

UW-La Crosse 62, UW-Stevens Points 51

STEVENS POINT, Wis. — The Eagles (12-3, 3-1) bounced back from their first conference loss earlier in the week by beating the Pointers (8-6, 1-3).

Senior guard Ethan Anderson scored a game-high 18 points in what proved to be a gritty, defensive battle. UWL shot 43.6% from the field, beating out the Pointers shooting percentage of 37.5%.

NSAA

Mayville State 101, Viterbo 82

Senior forward Jack Monis scored a game-high 31 points, but it wasn’t enough to keep the V-Hawks (8-8, 2-0) in contention to top the Comets.

Jamison Kramer of Mayville State had 28 points to lead the Comets, with help from a 19-point night from Thomas Gieske and a 17-point performance from Winder Joseph.

WRESTLING

NCWA Multi-Division National Duals

Augsburg 23, UW-La Crosse 13

Wartburg 27, UW-La Crosse 9

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Eagles (10-2) took fourth at the NCWA Multi-National Duals, suffering their first two losses against the two top-ranked teams in the tournament.

After second-ranked Augsburg got out to a 10-0 lead, UWL rallied for four straight wins to get ahead 13-10. The Auggies swept the final three matches for the victory.

Against top-ranked Wartburg, freshman Parker Kratochvill won by pinfall at 160 pounds in 6:49 over Kristian Rumph. Sophomore Ben Kawczynski at 197 won a decision for the Eagles other points against the Knights.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News