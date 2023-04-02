PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — The UW-La Crosse baseball team dominated in both ends of their WIAC doubleheader Sunday against UW-Platteville, winning game one 12-5 and game two 16-9.

The Eagles (12-3, 5-1) hit four home runs in the first game of the day against the Pioneers (5-10, 2-4), starting with a three-run shot by sophomore infielder Jack Olver in the third.

Sophomore outfielder Anthony Vivian hit a three-run homer in the fourth before sophomore first baseman George Seaman hit a solo shot in the fifth to take an 8-0 lead.

Sophomore pitcher Isaiah Katz got credited with the win, striking out five batters over five innings.

Game two was dominated by sophomore infielder Logan Pye, who hit a two-run homer in his first at-bat. Pye would hit another in the fourth, a three-run bomb, to help push UWL to a 12-0 lead after four.

Pye’s third hit of the game was a single in the eighth to bring home a run and finish his day with six RBIs in the win. Freshman pitcher Owen Deprez pitched three and a third innings in the win, striking out four batters and walking three.

SOFTBALL

NSAA

Dickinson State 3, Viterbo 0

DICKINSON, N.D. — The V-Hawks (5-17, 1-7) were scoreless with Dickinson State heading into the bottom of the sixth when DSU scored a trio of runs to take the lead and secure their third win of the weekend.