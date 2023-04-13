NORTHFIELD, Minn. — The UW-La Crosse baseball team swept St. Olaf College in a nonconference doubleheader Thursday, defeating the Oles 20-5 in game one and 11-5 in a six-inning game two.

Three different players for the 25th-ranked Eagles (18-5) homered in game one. Sophomores Anthony Vivian and Mac Born homered on back-to-back pitches in the second inning while sophomore Eli Roberts hit a pinch hit solo shot in the seventh inning.

Vivian went 3 for 3 and led the team with five RBIs. Sophomore pitcher Isaiah Katz got the win in a four inning start where he struck out five batters.

Sophomore Jack Olver went 4 for 6 in game one and opened game two with a two-run homer. Born hit his second of the day two at-bats later before eventually finishing with four RBIs.

Sophomore George Seaman hit a home run in the sixth. The pitching win went to Owen Deprez while junior Caleb Matl recorded the save.

UWL returns home to another nonconference doubleheader on Sunday when they host College of St. Scholastica.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

Nonconference

Luther (Iowa) 5, UW-La Crosse 4

DECORAH, Iowa — The Eagles (14-4) seven match winning streak was snapped on the road by the Norse, who took four of six singles flights.

Senior Kellie Hierl won singles flight no. 1 (6-3, 6-4) over Renata Martinez while senior Katie Kearney won the third flight against Julia Moreno (6-3, 6-1).

UWL took two out of three doubles matches with Hierl and Kearny winning flight no. 1 and the no. 2 duo of senior Susi Hu and junior Ani Bulbulian getting a win as well.

MEN’S TENNIS

Nonconference

Luther (Iowa) 9, UW-La Crosse 0

DECORAH, Iowa — The Eagles (7-10) failed to pick up a point in their road match with the Norse, ending a winning streak of two.