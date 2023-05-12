STEVENS POINT, Wis. — The UW-La Crosse baseball team’s chase for the WIAC Championship was practically over when they went down 8-2 to UW-Oshkosh in the fifth inning Friday.

The 15th-ranked Eagles marched all the way back to force extra innings before sophomore Chris VandenHeuvel hit a walk-off RBI single in the 10th inning to win 9-8 and advance to the WIAC Championship game Saturday.

The Eagles (30-9) trailed by four runs heading into the bottom of the ninth inning. VandenHeuvel — who went 4 for 6 with three RBIs — had an RBI double to bring the lead down to three runs.

Sophomores Jack Olver and Mac Born each brought home runs before sophomore Logan Pye came to the plate with two outs. Pye singled to left field to score Born and tie the game at 8-8.

After sophomore George Seaman singled to lead off the 10th, VandenHeuvel singled to complete the comeback. Junior pitcher Caleb Matl was credited for the win by sitting down the side to start extra innings.

The final hurdle for the Eagles towards a conference title comes Saturday when UWL faces UW-Whitewater at noon.

SOFTBALL

WIAC Tournament

UW-La Crosse 7, UW-Whitewater 3

WHITEWATER, Wis. — The Eagles (27-13) will play for a conference title after a win over the host team, the Warhawks.

Junior pitcher Elise Weinzierl got her third win of the tournament, allowing just four hits over a complete game. Weinzierl also struck out three batters without giving up a walk.

Sophomore Kyra Lard led off the scoring with a home run in the first inning, finishing 2 for 4. Junior Jordyn McCormack followed up with another solo homer on the next at-bat and went 2 for 3 with two RBIs.

In the fifth, freshman Jordan Schultz hit a three-run homer to put UWL in command 6-1. The Warhawks scored twice in the seventh, but that’s all they managed before Weinzierl finished the job.

The Eagles play for the championship Saturday at 12:30 p.m. against the winner of UW-Whitewater versus UW-Stevens Point in the morning.