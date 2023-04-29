OSHKOSH, Wis. — The UW-La Crosse baseball team split a road doubleheader Saturday against UW-Oshkosh, losing game one 9-2 before claiming game two 13-2 in seven, in a battle of top 25 teams.

The 18th-ranked Eagles (24-8, 15-5) couldn’t overcome a five-run sixth inning and gave up four home runs in the game one loss to the 16th-ranked Titans.

In game two, sophomore Mac Born turned the tables with a 3 for 5 performance with two home runs and six RBIs. Included in his monstrous game was a grand slam in the second inning that put UWL ahead 7-1.

Born’s second home run, a two-run shot in the fifth, eventually led to the shortening of the contest as it put the Eagles up by 12. Freshman pitcher Owen Deprez struckout five batters and gave up just two runs, being credited with the win in a six inning start.

UWL will visit Luther on Tuesday before starting a four-game series against UW-Eau Claire on Friday.

NSAA

Viterbo 9, Waldorf (Iowa) 5

Waldorf (Iowa) 16, Viterbo 12

The V-Hawks came out strong to take game one from the Warriors but couldn’t match their fire power in game two.

Viterbo scored eight in the first two innings of game one with a two-RBI sophomore Frankie McGuire double putting them ahead in the first inning. In the second, it was junior Blake Warner’s single that brought home two runs before the V-Hawks added runs on a balk and a two-RBI single by freshman Ryan Brooks.

Three different Warriors recorded at least four RBIs in game two. Robert Gurney went 2 for 5 with a double for five RBIs, Juan Jorge went 3 for 5 with a homer and four RBIs while Damien Sanchez went 3 for 5 with a double and four RBIs.

SOFTBALL

WIAC

UW-La Crosse 7, UW-Stevens Point 5

UW-La Crosse 8, UW-Stevens Point 5

WEST SALEM — The Eagles (22-11, 7-3) got a save from junior pitcher Elise Weinzierl, who struck out five batters in her 3 and 2/3 innings of relief in game one.

After the Pointers tied it in the top of the fourth, junior Jordyn McCormack hit a groundout that scored the go-ahead run in freshman Abbey Bosch.

Freshman Marissa Pease homered in game two to tie the game at 5-5 in the third inning. The very next batter, fellow freshman Ella Harris hit another homer to give the Eagles the lead for good. Pease and Harris each went 2 for 4 with two RBIs.

After giving up five runs in the first two innings, sophomore pitcher Ally Eden held the Pointers to just three hits over the final 5 and ⅔ innings.

Viterbo 6, Presentation 1

Viterbo 10, Presentation 2 (6)

Presentation 6, Viterbo 3

The V-Hawks (16-26) won two of three in a tripleheader against the Saints, starting with a complete game from pitcher Morgan Fuhrer.

Fuhrer held Presentation to two hits in game one while striking out two batters.

Channing Manske went a perfect 3 for 3 in game two, bringing home two RBIs. Brittney Slocum (2 for 4) and Amanda Bogdonovich (2 for 2) each had two RBIs as well.

Four fielding errors by Viterbo proved costly in game three, but the V-Hawks have a chance to claim the series with one game Sunday.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

Nonconference

Aurora (Ill.) 15, UW-La Crosse 14

A goal with 13 seconds remaining by Aurora’s Jalyn Yaukovitz handed the Eagles (12-5) just their second home loss of the year in the regular season finale.

The Spartans led 14-11 with 11:39 left before UWL rallied to tie with 2:36 left on a goal by sophomore Abigail Steigauf.

Junior Lauren Schwartz led the Eagles in goals with four, followed by freshman Ava Schiltz with three. Freshman Olivia Wight and sophomore Megan Feeney each had two goals. Freshman Megan Maloney and junior Grace Willmott each added a score of their own.