STEVENS POINT, Wis. — In their opening round game of the WIAC Baseball tournament, UW-La Crosse needed just seven innings to knock off UW-Whitewater 14-4.

After giving up one run in the top of the first, the 15th-ranked Eagles (29-9) responded with seven of their own. Senior Ty Hamilton, juniors Tim Urlaub and Jack Moran and sophomores Mac Born and Jack Olver each had RBIs in the first.

Sophomore outfielder Anthony Vivian went a perfect 3 for 3 with two RBIs for UWL while fellow sophomore George Seaman had a two-RBI single in the fourth. Born finished 3 for 5 with a team-leading three runs.

Sophomore pitcher Isaiah Katz pitched a complete game for UWL, striking out four batters to remain undefeated on the season at 6-0.

UWL will play their second round game tomorrow at UW-Stevens Point against UW-Oshkosh. The winner will advance to play in the championship game on Saturday while the loser will play again on Friday at 4 p.m. to play their way back into the finals.

SOFTBALL

WIAC Tournament

UW-La Crosse 6, UW-Eau Claire 2 (7)

UW-La Crosse 9, UW-Oshkosh 5

WHITEWATER, Wis. — The third-seeded Eagles (26-13) are one win away from playing for an automatic NCAA tournament bid after a pair of dominant performances Thursday.

In their first contest, UWL overcame six errors to knock off UW-Eau Claire 6-2. Junior pitcher Elise Weinzierl gave up just one earned run in a complete game effort while freshman Marissa Pease held serve at the plate going 3 for 4.

A hit-heavy second game saw the Eagles have enough firepower to overcome second-seed UW-Oshkosh 9-5. With the score tied entering the ninth, UWL managed four runs off RBI hits from Pease, sophomore Madi O’Brien, freshman Jordan Schultz and senior Mariah Wick.

Schultz went 4 for 5 with two RBIs while Pease, O’Brien and sophomore Kyra Lard each had three hits.

UWL faces the top-seed UW-Whitewater at 2 p.m. Friday. A win will put them in the championship game Saturday afternoon while a loss would mean having to win the loser’s bracket Saturday morning.