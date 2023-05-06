WHITEWATER, Wis. — The UW-La Crosse men’s and women’s track and field teams both dominated at the WIAC Outdoor Championships, each bringing home their conference championships.

The Eagles men’s team won with a team score of 240 points, beating out UW-Oshkosh in second at 150. The women’s team had a staggering 363.5 points, more than double the next best team of UW-Eau Claire.

The UWL men took four of the top five spots in the 400-meter dash, won by freshman Chase Doornink in 47.30 seconds. Junior Caden Pierce took second at 47.53 while junior Addison Hill took fourth (48.01) and sophomore Tyler Backes took fifth (48.42).

Jacob Hohman, Hill, Pearce and Doornink won the 4x400 relay and set a WIAC meet record of 3:12.29. Sophomore Luke Schroeder won the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 52.34 seconds while freshman Cael Schoemann took the 800 title (1:51.244). In the field, sophomore Nathan Andringa won the men’s high jump at 6-8.75.

Senior Emma Lawrence won both the women’s 100 and 400-meter hurdles with a 13.84 in the 100 and a facility record 1:00.8 in the 400.

The UWL women’s squad won three distance running events. Senior Emma Malooly set a facility record in the 3000 meter steeple (10:56.49) and also won the 5000 (18:01). Junior Maddie Hannah won the 1500 meter run at 4:30.46.

The Eagles won six field titles, including senior Skye Digman winning three. Digman won the discus put (47.96 meters), set a facility record in the shot put (15.23 meters) and a WIAC record in the hammer throw (59.28 meters).

BASEBALL

WIAC

UW-La Crosse 13, UW-Eau Claire 1 (7)

UW-La Crosse 3, UW-Eau Claire 2

The 16th-ranked Eagles (28-9, 18-6) capped off their regular season with a pair of wins over the Blugolds at Viterbo.

UWL scored nine runs in the opening inning of game one. Senior Ty Hamilton, who went 3 for 5, led off the scoring with a three-RBI double. Sophomore Logan Pye was a perfect 3 for 3 with a two-run home run just two batters later.

Junior Jack Moran and sophomore George Seaman each had an RBI while sophomore Chris VandenHeuvel had a home run in the fifth. Freshman pitcher Tyler Schmitt got the win with eight strikeouts over six innings.

The Eagles trailed 2-1 entering the bottom of the sixth of game two, but VandenHeuvel tied it with an RBI single. Two batters later, Moran hit an RBI single to take back the lead.

Junior pitcher Caleb Matl allowed just one hit over the final 3 and 1/3 innings to record the win in a relief effort.

UWL finishes second in the WIAC behind only UW-Stevens Point, who will host the WIAC Championships that begin next Thursday.

SOFTBALL

WIAC

UW-Whitewater 3, UW-La Crosse 2 (13)

UW-La Crosse 11, UW-Whitewater 1 (5)

WHITEWATER, Wis. — The Eagles (24-13, 9-5) split a doubleheader with the 24th-ranked Warhawks, losing a marathon opening contest before boat racing the host team in game two.

Sophomore Kiarra Kostroski’s RBI single in the 13th inning won game one for UWW. Freshman Brooke Hock allowed just one hit to UWL in her 4 and 2/3 innings of relief.

UWL rebounded in game two behind a dominant plate performance from junior Jordyn McCormack. McCormack went 3 for 4 with two doubles, a home run and seven RBIs. Her teammate and sophomore Kyra Lard also went 3 for 4 with a pair of RBIs.

NSAA Tournament

Viterbo 6, Waldorf 3

DICKINSON, N.D. — The fifth-seeded V-Hawks (18-27) rebounded from a Friday loss to win against the Warriors behind another great pitching performance from Morgan Fuhrer.

Fuhrer, now a perfect 8-0 on the season, struck out eight batters and held Waldorf to just three hits. After both teams scored a pair of runs in the first two innings, Courtney Denton hit a double in the third to bring home one run before scoring herself on a wild pitch.