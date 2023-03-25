WINONA — For the third time under coach Kasey Crawford, the UW-La Crosse gymnastics team took the runner-up spot in the NCGA Championships with UW-Oshkosh winning the title Saturday at Winona State University.

The Titans edged out the Eagles by just two points with a final team score of 192.525. UWL took second over UW-Stout in third at 190.275, Springfield College in fourth (190.100), Brockport in fifth (189.225) and Ithaca College placing sixth (187.925).

Sophomore Rachel Chesley brought UWL an individual title, winning the uneven bars event with a score of 9.8. Senior Madi Vanderpool tied for fourth in that event with a score of 9.7.

Chesley was also in a three-way tie for second in the vault, scoring a 9.775 that wasn’t quite enough to beat champion Kara Welsh from UW-Whitewater. Chesley also had UWL’s best finish in the floor exercise, scoring a 9.775 to tie for sixth place.

Sophomore Kyla Dickson had the Eagles best finish in the balance beam, tying for third with a 9.775. Vanderpool tied for sixth, registering a 9.75.

UWL’s all-around competitor, senior Cate Sandvik, finished 10th among 11 all-around competitors. Her best event was the floor exercise where she scored a 9.575.

The runner-up finish marks the 26th time that UWL has finished in the top-two at the NCGA Championships.

BASEBALL

WIAC

UW-La Crosse 10, UW-Stout 4

UW-Stout 17, UW-La Crosse 4

The Eagles (7-3, 1-1) split their first WIAC doubleheader of the season at home against UW-Stout.

After both teams scored three runs in the opening inning of their first contest, sophomore designated hitter Chris VandenHeuvel hit a two-RBI single to give UWL the lead. Five runs in the eighth — including a pair of RBIs off a double by sophomore infielder Mac Born — put the game away for the Eagles.

The Blue Devils responded in the second game, launching five home runs. UW-Stout had four homers in a 10-run ninth inning. Nolan Harke went 3-for-5 with four RBIs and scored the first runs of the game with a three-run homer in the fourth. Levi Wilson had four RBIs as well while the entire UWL lineup managed only five hits.

NSAA

Viterbo 5, Dickinson State 3

Dickinson State 8, Viterbo 4

The V-Hawks (3-18, 1-5) broke a five-game losing streak with a win against Dickinson State to start a doubleheader Saturday.

Redshirt senior Chad Herrea went 2-for-3 and put Viterbo ahead in game one with a single in the fifth that scored a pair of runs. Junior infielder Marcus Hornacek added an insurance run in the eighth to secure the victory.

Sophomore right handed pitcher Cale Beckman was tabbed with the win — striking out eight over seven innings — while junior righty Dominic LeBlanc got the save.

After Viterbo led early in game two, the Bluehawks tied the game in the fifth before Kael Richards’ two-run homer put them ahead. Kaiden Reeve hit another two-run shot in the eighth.

SOFTBALL

NSAA

Bellevue 8, Viterbo 0 (six innings)

Bellevue 7, Viterbo 5

The momentum from a midweek sweep of Clarke did not carry over to the weekend for the V-Hawks (2-12, 0-2) as they lost their conference opening games to the Bruins.

Katie Cunningham of Bellevue held Viterbo to one hit in game one, striking out 10 and only allowing one walk.

In game two, senior catcher Morgan James helped get the V-Hawks offense going with a pair of home runs, finishing the day 2-for-3 with three RBIs. Liana McMurtry of the Bruins however went 3-for-4 with four RBIs, including a three-run homer in the first, to help Bellevue become victorious.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

Nonconference

UW-La Crosse 17, Cornell (Iowa) 4

The Eagles (4-2) remain perfect at Veterans Memorial Sports Complex this season, capturing a blowout win over Cornell.

Junior midfielder Britta Nelson led UWL with four goals. Freshman midfielder Ava Schiltz had three goals while junior attacker Kiersten Pelletier led her team in assists with three.