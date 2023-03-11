OSHKOSH, Wis. — The UW-La Crosse gymnastics team finished second in the WIAC/NCGA West Regional Championship at UW-Oshkosh on Saturday while winning one event.

Sophomore Rachel Chesley tied on the uneven bars event with UW-Stout’s Kiara Brown at a score of 9.6, making them co-champions of the event. Chesley also finished second in the floor routine (9.8) to the eventual champion, UW-Whitewater’s Kelsey Kollhoff.

The Eagles finished second to the winners and defending champions from UW-Oshkosh. The Titans had a team score of 193.1 to UWL’s 191.8.

Chesley was the Eagles highest finisher in the vault, tying for third with a score of 9.775. Senior Alex Wood tied for fifth with a 9.750.

Senior Kerrie Legault finished fifth (9.550) in the uneven bars. Sophomore Kyla Dickson had UWL’s best finish in the balance beam with a four-way tie for eighth (9.725). Another sophomore, Jessica Taylor, tied for fourth (9.750) in the floor exercise.

BASEBALL

Columbia (Mo.) 2, Viterbo 0 (7 innings)

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The V-Hawks (1-12) held Columbia to their fewest runs allowed this season at two, but were unable to bring home a run of their own in a loss.

Columbia scored in the fourth on a fielder’s choice before Tyler Renn, who went three-for-three, hit an RBI single in the fifth.

Freshman outfielder Hunter Hess went two-for-three for Viterbo, who as a team had five hits.

SOFTBALL

Redlands (Calif.) 8, UW-La Crosse 0

TUCSON, Ari. — The Eagles (3-2) saw their early season winning streak end Saturday at the Tucson Invitational Games.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

UW-La Crosse 21, Wartburg (Iowa) 3

The Eagles (1-1) had nine different scorers in a blowout home opener against the Knights (1-3).

Freshman midfielder Ava Schlitz had four points with a trio of goals and an assist. Four other UWL players — senior midfielder Abigail Steigauf, junior midfielder Lauren Schwartz, sophomore attacker MacKenzie Crouse and freshman attacker Olivia Gscheidmeier — all had three goals as well.

Freshman attacker Megan Maloney and junior midfielder Britta Nelson each had two goals for the Eagles.Sophomore defender Kaley Hendrick and junior midfielder Grace Willmott each had a goal while junior attacker Kiersten Pelletier had three assists.

Beka Gershenoff scored all three goals for Wartburg.