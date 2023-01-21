College sports roundup: UW-La Crosse men's basketball bests UW-Eau Claire with block

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — With a block at the buzzer, the UW-La Crosse men’s basketball team secured a road win against UW-Eau Claire 68-66 on Saturday in WIAC play.

Senior guard Ethan Anderson blocked a shot at the horn following a pair of free throws from junior Will Fuhrmann with five seconds remaining.

Fuhrmann finished with a team-high 17 points for the 23rd-ranked Eagles (15-4, 6-2) while Anderson had seven points and five rebounds.

The Blugolds (12-7, 4-4) saw Carter Huschka score a game-high 19 points. The Eagles return home on Wednesday to host UW-Whitewater at Mitchell Hall.

Viterbo 65, Bellevue 60

The V-Hawks (12-8, 6-1) extended their winning streak to four games, surviving a 26-point night from Bellevue’s Paulo Araujo.

Freshman forward Ben Olson led Viterbo in scoring with 18 points while senior forward Robert Cunitz pitched in with 14 points and a team-high six rebounds.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

WIAC

UW-Eau Claire 64, UW-La Crosse 60 (OT)

The Eagles (15-4, 4-4) were able to force overtime in their home matchup with the 16th-ranked Blugolds (16-3, 7-1) before taking only their second home loss this season.

Courtney Crouch and Jessie Ruden each had 19 points for UW-Eau Claire. Crouch also led her team in assists with seven. Sophomore guard Lauryn Milne led her team in scoring with 15.

NSAA

Bellevue 80, Viterbo 65

The V-Hawks (5-14, 2-5) fell to the Bruins at home on a tough shooting night, making only 33.9% of their field goals.

Ashtyn Arnold led Bellevue in scoring with 27 points to go with eight rebounds. Junior Julia Salmen led the V-Hawks scoring off the bench with 13 points.

MEN’S SWIMMING

WIAC

UW-La Crosse 173, UW-Oshkosh 67

The Eagles (3-1, 2-1) won 16 events against the Titans in a conference dual on Saturday, including 12 swimming titles.

UWL swept the 200-yard medley and freestyle relays. Brevin Kruse, Mitchell Johnson, Jonah Elfers and Jackson Plautz won the medley with a time of 1:38.08 while Plautz, Blake Nelson, Nick Litterer and Will Quackenbush finished the freestyle with a time of 1:24.37.

Litterer won the 100 (46.59) and 200 freestyle races (1:46.28) while Johnson swept the 100 (58.29) and 200 breaststroke (209.96).

Sophomore Tony McNiff won both the one-meter (269.80) and three-meter diving (278.50).

WOMEN’S SWIMMING

WIAC

UW-La Crosse 167, UW-Oshkosh 81

The Eagles (3-1, 2-1) took 12 victories in their home dual with UW-Oshkosh, sweeping the 200-yard medley and freestyle relays just like the men’s team.

Madeline Weber won the one-meter dive (267.00 points) and Joanne Banaszak won the three-meter dive (254.55) as UWL also swept the diving events.

Madison Richter winning the 1000 yard freestyle (11:17.23) was among the eight wins for the Eagles in swimming events.

TRACK AND FIELD

Nonconference

Pat Healy Classic

At the newly opened Fieldhouse in La Crosse, both the men’s and women’s track and field teams took home team trophies in the Pat Healy Classic.

The men’s team won nine events and finished with a team score of 306.5. On the track, sophomore Sam Blaskowski won the 60-meter dash (6.70 seconds), sophomore Luke Schroeder took the 200 (22.38), freshman Chase Doornink won the 400 (49.72) and junior Ethan Gregg won the 3000-meter run in a time of 8:09.94.

The women’s team took home seven individual titles, five coming in field events. Senior Skye Digman won both the shot put (46-4 1/4) and the weight throw (57-3). Junior Ashley O'Connell won the pole vault (11-8 1/2), senior Miah Keller won the triple jump (39-2 1/2) and freshman Ainsley Hansen took the high jump (5-6 1/2).