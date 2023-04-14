PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — The UW-La Crosse softball team experienced the highs of their first WIAC win of the season in a 3-1 win against UW-Platteville in game one of a doubleheader Friday.

The Eagles (16-11, 1-3) ended their day on the low of being on the wrong end of a walk-off win for the Pioneers 2-1 in game two.

In game one, sophomore infielder Madi O’Brien had an RBI double in the second inning and then an RBI single in the seventh.

Freshman outfielder Jordan Schultz brought home another run soon after. Junior pitcher Elise Weinzierl struck out two batters and held the Pioneers to just five hits in the win.

Game two started with freshman infielder Marissa Pease hitting an RBI single to put UWL ahead, but UW-Platteville tied it in the fourth. Junior Payton Marvin hit a double to center field with one out in the seventh to bring home a run and walk-off the Eagles.

The Eagles will have a chance to rebound with a pair of WIAC doubleheaders at home this weekend, playing two against UW-Stout on Saturday before hosting UW-River Falls on Sunday.

BASEBALL

NSAA

Mayville State 11, Viterbo 3

Mayville State 11, Viterbo 5

The V-Hawks (8-27, 6-14) have now lost eight in a row after a pair of losses against the Comets.

In game one, junior Marcus Hornacek went 1 for 3 and had two RBIs but the team struggled to hit off Braxton Greenburg. Greenburg struck out seven batters in a complete game effort for Mayville State.

Viterbo managed to outhit Mayville State in game two 13 to 11, but left a total of 13 base runners stranded. Junior Carson Trumpold went 3 for 3, all on singles.