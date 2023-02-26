MENOMONIE, Wis. — The UW-La Crosse men’s track and field team won their 20th WIAC championship in 21 seasons while the women’s team set a tournament team points record with their third-straight title.

The women’s team won seven titles on Saturday at UW-Stout’s Johnson Fieldhouse, finishing with a team score of 324 points. UW-Eau Claire was second with just 116 points.

Senior Emma Lawrence took home a pair of titles in the 50-meter hurdles at 8.52 seconds and the 200-meter dash at 24.94 seconds. She’s the first athlete in WIAC history to win both in the same championships.

For the third straight season, senior Skye Digman claimed the conference title in the weight throw with a distance of 62 feet and 8 inches. She’s only the second person in conference history to win the title three times in-a-row.

Junior Maddie Hannah won the 800-meter run with a time of 2:12.67, becoming the first UWL women to win the title since 1997. Sophomore Skylar White won the pentathlon with a score of 3,276 points. Freshman Hailie Kent won the triple jump at 38 feet and 3/4 inches.

The Eagles won the 4x400 relay at a time of 3:55.43 with a team of sophomore Lilly Halvorson, junior Amber Johnson, junior Melanie Kunze and Morgan Jennings.

The men’s team finished with a team score of 220 points. UW-Oshkosh finished second with a team score of 141.33.

Sophomore Sam Blaskowski won two of the Eagles three individual titles at 60 (6.65) and 200 (21.29). The other was won by Luke Schroeder, who won the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 8.16.

The Eagles men’s team also won their first 4x400 relay since 2017 with sophomore Tyler Backes, senior Caden Pearce, sophomore Dirk Lueck and sophomore Luke Vance.

BASEBALL

Nonconference

Ottawa 11, Viterbo 0

Ottawa 7, Viterbo 1

OTTAWA, Kan. — The V-Hawks mustered just five hits across their doubleheader, and they fell to 0-6 on the season.

Kendal Hofer hit a home run to center field to tie the second game at 1-all in the top of the sixth, but the Braves answered with six runs in the bottom half of the inning.

SOFTBALL

Luther 8, UW-La Crosse 2

UW-La Crosse 6, Buena Vista 0

MANKATO, Minn. — The Eagles began their season with a loss but bounced back later in the day with a win.

UW-L led Luther 2-1 after an error in the top of the fourth, but the Norse plated six in the bottom of the inning to take control.

Jordyn McCormack and Kate O’Brien drove in two runs apiece in the Eagles’ win over Buena Vista, while Ally Eden picked up the win in the circle. Eden threw five hitless innings and struck out four before Madi Lee struck out five and allowed only one hit in two innings.

WRESTLING

NCAA Division III Upper Midwest Regional

MEQUON, Wis. — UWL finished second only to Augsburg University while sending seven wrestlers to the NCAA Championships on March 10 and 11 in Roanoke, Virginia.

Two Eagles wrestlers, junior 157 pounder Nolan Hertel and sophomore Noah Leisgang at 165, won titles for UWL in their respective weight classes and went 4-0 in the tournament.

Hertel entered the championship against Tyler Shilson of Augsburg already with a pin, a technical fall and a major decision victory. He topped it off with a 3-2 decision win in the final against Shilson.

Leisgang defeated Augsburg’s Cooper Willis by a 9-3 decision for the 165 pound title. He won three of his four matches at the tournament by decision along with one technical fall.

Seth Brossard (174) and Michael Douglas (285) each finished second and made their respective finals. Brossard went 3-0 in the tournament before having to medically forfeit the title game to UW-Eau Claire’s Jared Stricker. Douglas won a fall and a pair of decisions on his way to the 285 title match, losing to Tyler Kim of Augsburg in 1:03.

Senior Brandon Murphy (125), sophomore Tyler Goebel (149) and senior Kalyn Jahn (184) each won third place in their weight class to advance to the NCAA tournament.