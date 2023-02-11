STEVENS POINT, Wis. — With a team score of 161 points, the UW-La Crosse wrestling team captured their seventh-straight WIAC Championship at UW-Stevens Point while capturing three individual titles.

Senior Tyler Shackle (8-4) won his second career 141 pound conference title with a 6-4 decision win over Dakari Clay of UW-Whitewater. Shackle previously had a first round bye before winning a major decision and a semi final decision.

Junior Nolan Hertel (28-2) won his third WIAC title at 157 via a medical forfeit over a teammate, sophomore Cole Hansen (16-5). After winning a pair of matches by pinfall, Hertel won his semifinal match by a 6-2 decision over UW-Platteville’s Aiden Brosinski.

Sophomore Noah Leisgang (19-2) went undefeated on his road to the 165 pound title, winning three decisions that included a 3-2 win over teammate junior Kaleb O’Reilly in the finals.

Senior Brandon Murphy (125), sophomore Tyler Goebel (149) and sophomore Michael Douglas (285) joined Hansen and O’Reilly as runners up. Eight other wrestlers placed for UWL. The UWL coaching staff was named WIAC Coaching Staff of the Year for the sixth-year in a row.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

WIAC

UW-Oshkosh 91, UW-La Crosse 88

OSHKOSH, Wis. — A trio of UW-Oshkosh players scoring at least 20 points downed the Eagles (18-6, 9-4) in UW-La Crosse’s final road game of the regular season.

The 19th-ranked Titans (19-5, 12-1) got a double-double from Levi Borchert with 24 points and 11 rebounds. Hunter Plamann led his team with 25 points while Will Mahoney added 22 off the bench.

Senior forward Austin Westra led the Eagles with 17 points. He and other starters struggled with foul trouble as the Titans got to the free-throw line 40 times, making 31 of those attempts.

NSAA

Viterbo 84, Presentation 80

ABERDEEN, S.D. — Freshman Ben Olson had 34 points to lead the V-Hawks (15-11, 9-4) to a road win over the Saints (6-19, 1-12).

Olson and senior forward Robert Cunitz each had five rebounds. Cunitz had 12 points while junior forward Jack Olson had 10. The V-Hawks final regular season game is against Waldorf on Thursday.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

WIAC

UW-La Crosse 56, UW-Oshkosh 42

Junior guard Paige Schumann’s 13 points led the Eagles (18-6, 7-6) in scoring on the way to a home win over the Titans (17-7, 7-6) to close out the regular season.

After trailing by six after the first quarter, UWL out scored UW-Oshkosh in each of the remaining three for the win.

Senior forward Kyah Steiner had a double-double with 12 points, 10 rebounds along with five assists.

The Eagles end the regular season fourth in the WIAC standings, meaning they would host a WIAC tournament first round game Tuesday at Mitchell Hall.

NSAA

Viterbo 68, Presentation 64

ABERDEEN, S.D. — The V-Hawks (6-19, 3-10) snapped a seven-game losing streak with a win over the Saints (2-22, 1-12) on the road.

Senior guard Sophie Leinfelder had five 3-pointers and a team-high 24 points for Viterbo, who won after entering the fourth quarter trailing by four.

Leinfelder’s 3-pointer with 4:43 left put the V-Hawks ahead before junior guard Natalia Leguizamon scored seven points in a row to grow the lead. Leguizamon finished with 10 points while Emma Ogitchida led Presentation with 22.