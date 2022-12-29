College sports roundup: UW-La Crosse women's basketball stays perfect in nonconference play

ORANGE, Cal. — The UW-La Crosse women’s basketball team finished their nonconference schedule with a victory over Redlands 66-57.

The Eagles (11-2) were led by a pair of 18-point performances from senior forward Alana Gilles and sophomore guard Lauryn Milne. UWL took command of the game with a 19-8 second quarter, leading the Bulldogs (7-3) by nine.

Senior forward Kyah Steiner had eight points and eight rebounds. Junior guard Paige Schumann had three steals.

The Bulldogs — led by Alyssa Downs and Hannah Jerrier with 13 points — went 7-for-15 from the 3-point line but were outscored 40-8 in the paint.

UWL went undefeated in their 11 nonconference contests, still seeking their first WIAC win. The Eagles get their next chance Wednesday when they visit UW-Platteville.

WRESTLING

Citrus Invitational

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — UWL sent three wrestlers to the Sunshine State with one of them still alive to win a title.

Sophomore Cael Weinzweig won a pair of decisions before receiving a bye to the semifinals via a medical forfeit. Weinzweig will face Benny Bautista of New York University in the semifinals on Friday.