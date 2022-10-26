College sports roundup: UW-La Crosse women's soccer extends win streak to nine

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — The UW-La Crosse women’s soccer team extended their winning streak to nine with a victory over UW-Platteville 2-0 on Wednesday night.

The Eagles (16-1-1, 6-0) were outshot by the Pioneers (12-5-1, 3-3) in the second half, but an aggressive first half netted a pair of goals to help UW-L maintain a perfect conference record.

Junior forward Natalie Schisel scored in the 37th minute off an assist by sophomore Alexis McMahon. Just three minutes later, freshman forward Kaitlyn Kurtz scored her fourth goal of the season unassisted to make it 2-0 at halftime.

Sophomore goalkeeper McKenna Lloyd had four saves in the shutout. The Eagles finish their regular season slate on Saturday at 5 p.m. with a road meeting with UW-Whitewater.