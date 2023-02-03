For the fifth time in seven seasons, the UW-La Crosse wrestling team will finish their WIAC dual schedule without a loss after a 44-3 win over UW-Stevens Point on Friday.

The fourth-ranked Eagles (13-3, 5-0) are now 78-9 in WIAC duals under coach Dave Malecek.

UWL honored their seniors prior to the matches and four of them went on to collect victories. After senior Brandon Murphy (6-10) won by forfeit at 125 pounds, senior Tyler Shackle (5-4) won by major decision at 141 to put UWL ahead 13-3.

Senior and fourth-ranked 157-pounder Nolan Hertel (24-2) won by pinfall in two minutes, 29 seconds over Alex Gundrum. The last senior victory of the night was another pin. Senior Kalyn Jahn (12-6) pinned Austin Schrei at 184 in 2:20.

One week from the WIAC Championships in Stevens Point, the Eagles will partake in the UW-Eau Claire Don Parker Open on Saturday.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

NSAA

Dickinson State 69, Viterbo 66

The V-Hawks (5-17, 2-8) hung with but couldn't finish the Blue Hawks (9-15, 4-6) as they struggled to make shots all night.

Junior guard Natalia Leguizamon led Viterbo in scoring with 12 points, but shot just 3-for-17 from the field as the team collectively shot 28.8% The V-Hawks managed to stay afloat with a great night at the free-throw line — going 21-for-25 — and 12 steals.

Lindsay Peterson’s 16 points led Dickinson State in scoring while Samantha Oase had a 14-point, 14-rebound double-double.