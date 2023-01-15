College sports roundup: UW-La Crosse wrestling wins team title at invite in Illinois

ELMHURST, Ill. — With 193.5 team points, the UW-La Crosse wrestling team and seven of their wrestlers left the Al Hanke Invitational on Saturday with championships.

Concordia College finished second in the team standings with 110 points and UW-Whitewater finished third out of 18 teams with 103.5.

The finals of the 149 pound bracket came down to a pair of UWL wrestlers. In sudden victory overtime, sophomore Tyler Goebel (21-3) defeated freshman Parker Kratochvill (16-7) to win the title.

Sophomore Noah Leisgang (15-1) also went to a tiebreaker at 165 on his way to a division title, defeating Darian Estevez of the University of Chicago 3-1.

Senior Kalyn Jahn (10-4) won all of his matches at 184 by pinfall, including the championship match over Harper’s Giovanni Jackson in one minute, 24 seconds.

Sophomore Ben Kawczynski (18-1) won by 19-3 technical fall over Concordia’s Peyton Smith for the 197 title. Another sophomore — Michael Douglas (20-4) at 285 — took home a title with a win over Cole Fibranz of Chicago by 5-3 decision.

Two UWL wrestlers — senior Seth Brossard (18-2) at 174 and junior Nolan Hertel (21-1) at 157 — won titles by forfeit. Hertel had two pins in the tournament while Bossard had three. Both were forfeits over teammates.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

WIAC

UW-Oshkosh 78, UW-La Crosse 73

The Eagles (13-4, 4-2) led by 15 early in the second half against UW-Oshkosh, but ultimately fell to the Titans.

A 10-0 run early in the second half cut the 15th-ranked Eagles lead to just five. Hunter Plamann tied the game and then took the lead on a 3-pointer with 4:35 remaining. Another two 3’s from Plamann helped him to 22 points and the Titans (12-5, 5-1) to a win.

Quinn Steckbauer had a career-high 30 points to lead UWO. Sophomore guard Torin Hannah had 19 off the bench to lead the Eagles while senior forward Austin Westra had 17.

NSAA

Viterbo 78, Dickinson State 73

DICKINSON, N.D. — Five players for the V-Hawks (10-8, 4-1) reached double-digit points in a road win over the Bluehawks.

Sophomore guard Dakota Mannel and senior forward Robert Cunitz each had a team-high 15 points. Junior forward Jack Monis had 14 and freshman forward Ben Olson added 13. Off the bench, sophomore guard Cole Crubel added 11.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

WIAC

UW-Oshkosh 61, UW-La Crosse 53

OSHKOSH, Wis. — The Eagles (14-3, 3-3) fell to .500 in WIAC play with a loss to the Titans (11-5, 2-4) that ended their six-game winning streak.

Ava Douglas was the Titans’ star off the bench, scoring 20 points and going a perfect eight-for-eight from the free-throw line. UWO as a team made all but one of 14 free-throw attempts.

Junior guard Paige Schumann led the Eagles with 14 points while senior forward Kyah Steiner added 12.

NSAA

Viterbo 74, Dickinson State 61

DICKINSON, N.D. — The V-Hawks (5-12, 3-3) trailed by two points entering the fourth quarter against Dickinson State, but a 26-11 final frame helped them to an NSAA win.

Junior guard Natalia Leguizamon and redshirt senior guard Tyreesha Blaylock each had 17 points for Viterbo. Senior guard Sophie Leinfelder had 14 points and seven assists.