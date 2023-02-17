The UW-La Crosse men’s and women’s track and field teams each won their ends of the Eagle Open on Friday at the UWL Fieldhouse with a new school record being set by the men’s team.

The UWL men won with a team score of 170.5 points over Loras College (117) in second and UW-Whitewater (78.5) in third. The Eagles distance medley relay team of freshman Cael Schoemann, senior Caden Pearce, sophomore Thomas Blumer and junior Ethan Gregg finished second with a time of 9:54.29, fast enough to break the previous record of 9:55.25 set in 2019.

Sophomore Nathan Andringa won the men’s only individual title, taking the high jump at 6-7.

The Eagles women’s team won five events and finished with 171 team points, edging out Loras (162) for second while Wartburg College (94) took third.

Senior Skye Digman won both the shot put title (48-2) and the weight throw title (63-9 1/2). Sophomore Olivia Owens helped UWL sweep the high jump with a leap of 5-6.

The women’s team swept the relay events. Senior Emma Malooly, Morgan Jennings, junior Greta Koehler and junior Maddie Hannan took the distance medley relay (11:48.22). Jennings joined sophomores Lilly Halvorson and Emily Dawidowich, as well as senior Emma Lawrence , in the 4x400-meter relay to win with a time of 3:51.40.

MEN’S SWIMMING

WIAC Championships

BROWN DEER, Wis. — UWL holds third after the opening day of the WIAC Championships at 433 team points, trailing the leader UW-Stevens Point (597) and UW-Eau Claire (542).

The 200 freestyle relay team has already secured the Eagles their first event title of the tournament. Sophomore Blake Nelson, sophomore Jackson Plautz, senior Nicholas Litterer and junior Will Quackenbush won the event with a time of 1:22.31.

Senior Mitchell Johnson has the best individual finish of the day, placing third in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 57.60.

WOMEN’S SWIMMING

WIAC Championships

BROWN DEER, Wis. — Sophomore Abi Schauske won an individual title for UWL as the team holds second in the standings after day one of competition.

Schauske won the 400 I.M. with a time of 4:37.60 and is the first UWL swimmer to win the title since 2014. Freshman Lilly Rosenau finished second with a time of 4:41.19.

The Eagles at 632 team points trail only UW-Eau Claire with 649.

BASEBALL

Nonconference

Evangel (Mo.) 6, Viterbo 3 (7 innings)

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Valor handed the V-Hawks a loss in their opening game of the season. Viterbo was shutout in the first six innings before a three-run rally in the seventh cut the final deficit in half.

A trio of juniors — outfielders Gavin Daniel and Camden Smith and first baseman Blake Warner — each had RBIs in the seventh.

William Woods (Mo.) 8, Viterbo 6 (7 innings)

JOPLIN, Mo. — The V-Hawks led 5-1 after two innings, but seven unanswered runs by the Owls led them to the victory.

Isaiah Gibbs of William Woods brought in five of the Owls seven runs over the fifth and sixth innings. Gibbs hit a two-run homer in the fifth before bringing home three on a double in the sixth. Graduate utility player Chad Herrera and junior infielder Kendal Hofer each had three hits for Viterbo.

GYMNASTICS

UW-La Crosse 190.776, UW-Whitewater 188.350

The Eagles won their third straight conference dual and fourth event of the season, besting the Warhawks at Mitchell Hall.

UWL won three of the four individual events. Alex Wood won the vault (9.750), Kerrie Legault won the uneven parallel bars (9.725) and Marise Zepeda won the floor exercise (9.750.)