ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — UW-La Crosse sophomore track and field athlete Sam Blakowski set a Division III record in the 60-meter dash at the United States Track and Field Indoor Championship on Saturday at the Albuquerque Convention Center.

Blakowski finished fifth in the seven runner final. To advance, Blakowski ran a time of 6.67 seconds in his semifinal race to break his own record of 6.68 seconds he set on Feb. 4.

Blakowski now holds a pair of Division III records after setting the 200-meter dash record at the Aurora University (Ill.) Grand Prix on Jan. 27, running a time of 21.13.

BASEBALL

Morningside 14, Viterbo 13

William Penn (Iowa) 13, Viterbo 3

JOPLIN, Mo. — The V-Hawks opening weekend of games came without a win after a pair of losses Saturday.